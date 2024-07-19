    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Despite hack, Shiba Inu easily absorbed enormous selling pressure
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 13:00
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu's transactional activity went through the roof as around 50 trillion Shiba Inu were transacted out of the blue, pushing the network to its limits. The unexpected surge was most likely tied to the WazirX exchange hack that led to the loss of trillions of SHIB tokens that have already reached the market.

    Advertisement

    As of the most recent update, WazirX's assets, which included 5.43 trillion SHIB, 15,298 ETH, 20.5 million MATIC, 640. billion PEPE, 5.79 million USDT and 135 million GALA, valued at somewhere around $230 million.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    All 5.43 trillion SHIB were swiftly liquidated by the hacker for 26,535 ETH, or roughly $92 million. Remarkably, market makers such as Wintermute stepped in and bought SHIB from decentralized exchanges (DEX) to then deposit it to centralized exchanges in order to profit from arbitrage. This move contributed to the stabilization of SHIB's price decline, giving the impression that the absorption of liquidity was proceeding normally.

    HOT Stories
    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert
    SHIB Official: “Don’t Panic” – Here’s What’s Happening

    Related
    Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert
    Fri, 07/19/2024 - 09:59
    Ripple CTO Shares Crucial XRP Ledger Upgrade Alert
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Even though SHIB was sold for a substantial amount, the asset's price was able to smoothly absorb the liquidity. Given that the market did not undergo a catastrophic collapse this is encouraging news.

    Because of the support from market makers and the general dynamics of the market, SHIB was able to withstand this situation. We can observe from the provided chart analysis that SHIB had a notable volume spike, which was indicative of the large number of transactions.

    Prior to the successful absorption of selling pressure, some whales most likely started actively redistributing their funds, getting ready for a catastrophic drop. However, as soon as the news about the liquidation of hackers' funds dropped, it became clear that there is no reason to panic and trigger a sell-off.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Jul 19, 2024 - 12:54
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Jul 19, 2024 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Titans Elon Musk and Stephen King Engage in Heated Debate on X: Details
    Jul 19, 2024 - 12:54
    Titans Elon Musk and Stephen King Engage in Heated Debate on X: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Record-Breaking 50 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Explodes to Life With Massive 63,946% Profit
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 145% in Volume as SHIB Price Eyes Recovery
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD