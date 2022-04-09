Record 1.3 Billion SHIB Burned But Token Price Remains in Decline

News
Sat, 04/09/2022 - 10:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Another major amount of Shiba Inu has been destroyed over the last 24 hours but the token shows 12.10 percent weekly drop
Record 1.3 Billion SHIB Burned But Token Price Remains in Decline
Crypto burn tracker @shibburn has announced that in the past twenty-four hours, a massive sum in SHIB tokens has been removed from circulation – a total of 1,351,643,000 Shiba Inu.

1.3 billion + 100 mln SHIB burned

This amount of meme coins is worth $32,155. According to the list of burn transactions published on the Shibburn website, several consecutive transfers stand out from the rest by their size.

Three transactions burned more than 100 million SHIB, while another three moved between 210 million and 270 million tokens to a dead-end wallet each.

SHIBburned7890hjikbnm_890
Image via Shibburn

After the burn tracker published the tweet about the 1.3 billion SHIB, more tweets came out in the past several hours, notifying the community of more tokens removed from the circulating supply – 55,402,333, 1,000,000, 20,675,909, and 18,674,658 SHIB.

In total, this is adds up to another 95.6 million Shiba Inu.

Cardano Dominance Drops, This Might Be Gamechanger, According to ADA Whale

SHIB price keeps dropping despite frequent burns

Despite regular token burns, SHIB price has been unable to recover its all-time high reached in late October, when it briefly traded at $0.00008845.

Since April 5, the second largest meme token has been dropping from a local high of $0.00002748, having reached a low of $0.00002385 – this is where it is trading as of this writing.

Overall, in the past four days, SHIB has lost 13.22 percent.

SHIB13_22%loss
Image via TradingView
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

