8.5 Billion SHIB Shoveled by Whales: Etherscan Data

More than 8 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been moved by large investors over the past hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data published by etherscan, in the past hour, cryptocurrency whales have shifted over 8 billion SHIB—the second biggest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value on the market.

Aside from that, whales have also acquired large amounts of LUNA and LINK: 40,000 LUNA (worth $4,110,000) and 452,201 LINK (the equivalent of $452,201).

Whales move 8.5 billion SHIB

Etherscan tracker shows that over the past hour, two massive SHIB transactions have been conducted, carrying 4.3 billion and 4.2 billion meme tokens related to the Shiba Inu dog breed.

The amount of 8.5 billion SHIB constitute $208,165. A total of 4,389,070,874 was moved by MEV.bot to an anonymous address.

A total of 2,495,921,532 SHIB was shoveled from an unknown address to a Binance wallet, most likely to be sold later.

The final transfer—2,080,230,000 tokens—was made between two anonymous addresses.

Shiba Inu remains one of the most constant bets whales have been making on crypto. As reported by U.Today, on April 3, a whale called "Tsunade" acquired a staggering 86 billion meme tokens.

This major ETH whale buys 175 billion SHIB

Among other "constant" purchases of SHIB are the two whales who named their wallets after characters from iconic fantasy novels written by J.R.R. Tolkien in the middle of the previous century: "The Hobbit" ("Bombur" wallet) and "The Lord of the Rings" ("Gimli" wallet).

On April 1, "Bombur" acquired a whopping 175 billion SHIB. There is also the third "Tolkien" whale—"Tom Bombadil"—but he has not been noticed buying Shiba Inu yet.