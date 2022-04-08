8.5 Billion SHIB Shoveled by Whales: Etherscan Data

Fri, 04/08/2022 - 15:12
article image
Yuri Molchan
More than 8 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been moved by large investors over the past hour
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data published by etherscan, in the past hour, cryptocurrency whales have shifted over 8 billion SHIB—the second biggest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value on the market.

Aside from that, whales have also acquired large amounts of LUNA and LINK: 40,000 LUNA (worth $4,110,000) and 452,201 LINK (the equivalent of $452,201).

Whales move 8.5 billion SHIB

Etherscan tracker shows that over the past hour, two massive SHIB transactions have been conducted, carrying 4.3 billion and 4.2 billion meme tokens related to the Shiba Inu dog breed.

The amount of 8.5 billion SHIB constitute $208,165. A total of 4,389,070,874 was moved by MEV.bot to an anonymous address.

A total of 2,495,921,532 SHIB was shoveled from an unknown address to a Binance wallet, most likely to be sold later.

The final transfer—2,080,230,000 tokens—was made between two anonymous addresses.

Shiba Inu remains one of the most constant bets whales have been making on crypto. As reported by U.Today, on April 3, a whale called "Tsunade" acquired a staggering 86 billion meme tokens.

Image via Etherscan

Among other "constant" purchases of SHIB are the two whales who named their wallets after characters from iconic fantasy novels written by J.R.R. Tolkien in the middle of the previous century: "The Hobbit" ("Bombur" wallet) and "The Lord of the Rings" ("Gimli" wallet).

On April 1, "Bombur" acquired a whopping 175 billion SHIB. There is also the third "Tolkien" whale—"Tom Bombadil"—but he has not been noticed buying Shiba Inu yet.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

