QuickSwap's The Aggregated Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode: Details

The Aggregated podcast by Polygon’s leading DeFi QuickSwap has released its 100th episode. On air for two years, the podcast evolved into a discussion and education hub for Web3 enthusiasts, newcomers, and pros.

QuickSwap's podcast The Aggregated celebrates amazing milestone

QuickSwap’s The Aggregated, a top-notch podcast series on Web3 and crypto, proudly published its 100th episode. The notable milestone commemorated nearly two years of uplifting and unifying the public profile of decentralized technologies.

Since its inception under the original All Roads Lead to Polygon title, The Aggregated has carved out a one-of-a-kind niche in the saturated world of crypto podcasts. Hosted by leading Polygon DeFi suite QuickSwap, the show has consistently delivered cutting-edge insights and engaging debates to its ever-expanding audience.

What started as a grassroots initiative focused on empowering the Polygon community has evolved into a 360-degree media platform that covers all major developments in Web3 and far beyond.

QuickSwap’s The Aggregated is often listened to and appreciated by the industry’s top CEOs, media outlets, developers and KOLs. It is always focused on providing a credible platform for debates, announcements, forecasts and opinions.

Building thriving space for discussions on Polygon and Web3

One of the key factors contributing to the success of QuickSwap’s The Aggregated has been its commitment to fostering open and honest discussions. The podcast has become renowned for tackling complex and often controversial topics that many other content creators shy away from.

By providing a neutral, fun and relaxed forum for debate, QuickSwap’s The Aggregated has offered its listeners a more nuanced and comprehensive lens into the industry's most pressing issues, while simultaneously providing a very entertaining platform for learning.

Marshall Beck of @MBDMCrypto, one of the key figureheads behind the development and production of the podcast, highlights its uniqueness when it comes to both vibe and the exclusivity of information shared:

The Aggregated is unpolished and not overly produced; imperfection is what makes the show fun and different from others in Web3 and beyond. This honest and organic rawness is what makes it outstanding (...) The chaos element is definitely there, and it goes incredibly well when paired with the highest standards of industry professionals and speakers.

With its open, honest and transparent approach to different topics, The Aggregated has attracted a diverse array of high-profile guest speakers, from famous blockchain pioneers to traditional finance experts, politicians, members of different intelligence communities throughout the world, entertainers, artists and musicians, which together create an informative melting pot where innovative ideas and perspectives are shared freely without censorship or limitations.

This immaculate consistency is one of the most important features of The Aggregated. The podcast has been produced every week for two years: they have literally released 104 episodes in two years, which is an unrivaled accomplishment for the Web3 community building verticals.

New instruments for education in blockchain and crypto

Blockchain OG Roc Zacharias, who hosts the show along with co-host Aztec, is excited by the way The Aggregated breaks down the complex things or controversial events for every listener:

We aim to treat everyone like a friend or potential friend on the show. Even when opinions are varied or different from ours, they still add and bring value.

The 100th episode of QuickSwap’s The Aggregated was a blockbuster event, bringing together some of the most influential figures in the crypto world. Hosted by the official QuickSwap account on X Spaces, episode 100 delivered on a series of key industry topics.

QuickSwap’s The Aggregated might be a textbook example of the grassroots success stories that have attracted so many to Web3.

QuickSwap’s The Aggregated takes place every Friday at 3:00 p.m. UTC on the QuickSwap Twitter/X page.