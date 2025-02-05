Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    QuickNode and Fuse Network Unveil Business-Focused Layer 2 With Polygon CDK

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 15:43
    Advertisement
    QuickNode and Fuse Network Unveil Business-Focused Layer 2 With Polygon CDK
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Fuse Network and QuickNode, a leading provider of Web3 infrastructure, have partnered to create a layer-2 (L2) network for business applications. The Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) and QuickNode Rollups were used in the creation of this project, which attempts to improve blockchain efficiency and scalability, especially for payment solutions. 

    The partnership combines the modular rollup framework of Polygon, the Web3 payment technology of Fuse and the enterprise-grade infrastructure of QuickNode. The outcome is the first business-oriented L2 on Polygon CDK, which is intended to reduce expenses, increase accessibility and speed up transactions for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. 

    Using layer-2 technology to advance payment solutions

    Fuse wants to greatly enhance transaction processing with the new L2 while preserving decentralization and security. The solution will give companies scalable and affordable blockchain-powered payment systems by utilizing QuickNode's rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) infrastructure and integrating Polygon's CDK-based rollups. 

    HOT Stories
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation
    Article image
    Source: Quicknode

    Additionally, the launch of this L2 will be crucial to Fuse's future Ember network, a cutting-edge blockchain platform designed specifically for commercial transactions. Businesses using blockchain-based financial services will be able to process payments more quickly, pay less and have a better user experience thanks to this shift. 

    Advertisement

    Adoption of Polygon's CDK 

    Modular blockchain technology has advanced significantly with the incorporation of Polygon's CDK into Fuses L2. It shows how Polygon's rollups can be effectively used to scale business applications through real-world implementation. 

    Article image
    Source: Fuse Network

    In order to fortify its ecosystem, Fuse also intends to start a Node Sale and Activation Campaign. By encouraging participants to support decentralization and network security, this initiative will strengthen Fuse's dedication to an open community-driven infrastructure.

    This collaboration demonstrates how layer-2 networks are becoming increasingly important in enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of blockchain payments for enterprises, particularly as the need for scalable blockchain solutions keeps increasing. With the support of Polygon's rollup technology, QuickNode Fuse is establishing itself as a major force in the upcoming Web3 payments phase.

    #Polygon

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 15:13
    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 5, 2025 - 15:01
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 5
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 5
    Bitcoin Predicted to Skyrocket to $500K by Standard Chartered
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD