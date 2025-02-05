QuickNode and Fuse Network Unveil Business-Focused Layer 2 With Polygon CDK

Advertisement

Fuse Network and QuickNode, a leading provider of Web3 infrastructure, have partnered to create a layer-2 (L2) network for business applications. The Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) and QuickNode Rollups were used in the creation of this project, which attempts to improve blockchain efficiency and scalability, especially for payment solutions.

The partnership combines the modular rollup framework of Polygon, the Web3 payment technology of Fuse and the enterprise-grade infrastructure of QuickNode. The outcome is the first business-oriented L2 on Polygon CDK, which is intended to reduce expenses, increase accessibility and speed up transactions for decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions.

Using layer-2 technology to advance payment solutions

Fuse wants to greatly enhance transaction processing with the new L2 while preserving decentralization and security. The solution will give companies scalable and affordable blockchain-powered payment systems by utilizing QuickNode's rollup-as-a-service (RaaS) infrastructure and integrating Polygon's CDK-based rollups.

Additionally, the launch of this L2 will be crucial to Fuse's future Ember network, a cutting-edge blockchain platform designed specifically for commercial transactions. Businesses using blockchain-based financial services will be able to process payments more quickly, pay less and have a better user experience thanks to this shift.

Adoption of Polygon's CDK

Modular blockchain technology has advanced significantly with the incorporation of Polygon's CDK into Fuses L2. It shows how Polygon's rollups can be effectively used to scale business applications through real-world implementation.

In order to fortify its ecosystem, Fuse also intends to start a Node Sale and Activation Campaign. By encouraging participants to support decentralization and network security, this initiative will strengthen Fuse's dedication to an open community-driven infrastructure.

This collaboration demonstrates how layer-2 networks are becoming increasingly important in enhancing the effectiveness and accessibility of blockchain payments for enterprises, particularly as the need for scalable blockchain solutions keeps increasing. With the support of Polygon's rollup technology, QuickNode Fuse is establishing itself as a major force in the upcoming Web3 payments phase.