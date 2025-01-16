Advertisement
    Powerloom Data Blockchain Goes Live in Mainnet

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Powerloom, novel Ethereum-based L2 on OP Stack, announces debut of its mainnet operations and token release on exchanges
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 15:39
    Powerloom Data Blockchain Goes Live in Mainnet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Powerloom, the composable data layer for next-gen onchain applications, kickstarts the mainnet operations of its Ethereum-based L2. The protocol is set to power a new generation of prediction markets. Powerloom's token POWER was listed by a clutch of major tier-1 exchanges.

    Powerloom launches mainnet with 5,300+ nodes

    According to the official statement by its team, Powerloom, an Ethereum-based L2 network on Optimism's OP Stack, is finally live in mainnet. Prior to the release, the Powerloom team conducted stringent stress test procedures connecting over 5,300 testnet nodes ("Snapshotters").

    The Powerloom protocol powers Generative Prediction Markets (GPM), a next-gen on-chain prediction market dApp that has garnered over 10,000 end-user wallets generating over half a million predictions on the GPM app.

    Swaroop Hegde, the cofounder of Powerloom, highlights the crucial importance of this innovation for the thriving segment of decentralized prediction markets:

    Given the rise of decentralized social networks, AI Agents, and other next-gen web3 use-cases, we are witnessing a growing demand for accurate, reliable, and most importantly, affordable onchain data. With Powerloom's mainnet and token launch, we are a step closer to meeting this demand, catalyzing web3 innovations, and ensuring consumers get the full range of products and services that blockchain technology enables.

    Powerloom relies on Conduit’s innovative Rollup-as-a-Service (RaaS) paradigm to achieve a mature architecture that is robust, scalable and flexible at once. 

    The Powerloom L2 is based on the OP Stack and is capable of handling billions of daily snapshots (unique data points) across protocols and blockchain ecosystems. Furthermore, it uses EigenDA as its data availability layer to achieve the high throughput and reliability necessary for complex use cases.

    POWER token makes it to tier-1 CEXes

    On Jan. 10, 2025, Powerloom’s utility token, POWER, has been listed on a couple of the world’s leading centralized exchanges, including the likes of Gate.io, MEXC and KuCoin. Gate.io even added support for Powerloom's mainnet so its traders do not have to bridge POWER from other EVM networks.

    It should be noted that, in the initial phase, the Powerloom mainnet only incentivizes Uniswap V2 submissions by default. It will add multi-data market support in the near future, reintroducing Uniswap V3 and Aave V3 markets, as well as adding new markets.

    This will maximize revenue streams and the opportunity to earn rewards for node operations. Consumers will also get more control over market creation with upcoming features like dynamic data markets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Optimism News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

