Post-Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens With 300 BTC Worth $31,045,610

Prominent blockchain data platform Whale Alert, which tracks down massive cryptocurrency movements, spotted an ancient whale awakening less than an hour ago.

This wallet went into hibernation just four years after the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto stopped being involved with his own brainchild and went under the radar.

This whale remained inactive for approximately 11.1 years and reactivated today. The wallet’s owner has made a staggering five-digit profit on its three-digit Bitcoin bag.

Whales returns with 300 BTC worth $31 million

According to Whale Alert, the above-mentioned reactivated wallet contains 300 Bitcoins. This amount of the world’s largest crypto was worth merely $134,144 back in 2014, when the whale went to sleep, and now this BTC chunk is valued at $31,045,610. This is an amazing 23,043.5% profit increase.

💤 💤 💤 💤 A dormant address containing 300 #BTC (31,045,610 USD) has just been activated after 11.1 years (worth 134,144 USD in 2014)!https://t.co/SdfCyP84ta — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 13, 2025

Roughly a week ago, U.Today reported that another ancient Bitcoin whale emerged from a long hibernation holding 1,078 BTC coins. The wallet had remained inactive for almost 12 years. Those Bitcoins, worth roughly $93,000 back in 2013, increased in value to a massive $102.5 million by the first week of April 2025.

Whales and sharks absorb 83,105 Bitcoin

A report published earlier today by on-chain data provider Santiment shows that key crypto whales and sharks (wallets which hold between 10 and 10,000 BTC) have by now acquired another massive Bitcoin batch. Over the past 30 days, they have added 83,105 BTC to their wallets.

In the meantime, the tiniest retail crypto owners (who hold less than 0.1 BTC) have sold roughly 387 Bitcoins during the same period of time, Santiment stated.