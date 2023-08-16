Possible Dark Side of Shibarium Revealed by SHIB Influencer, Beware

Wed, 08/16/2023 - 15:32
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu's Lucie warns community of possible negative sides of using Shibarium, similar to other blockchains
@LucieSHIB, the official marketing expert of the Shiba Inu team and an influencer in the SHIB community, has likened Shibarium to such major blockchains as Ethereum and Polygon in the sense that it is now open for everyone to build their projects on.

Lucie warned that even though Shibarium is meant to "change the world," according to a recent Telegram message of lead dev Shytoshi Kusama, and return it to decentralization, there is still a dark side to Shibarium, as with any other blockchain.

Shibarium may turn into "an avenue for bad actors to develop scam dapps and rug-pull tokens among other things," she wrote in her recent tweet, adding that just using the term "Shibarium," or "Shib," in projects' titles is far from enough to ensure their credibility.

She also provided a recipe for how to distinguish between good projects on Shibarium and scammy ones: go to the Telegram and Discord channels of Shibarium, "gauge the community's atmosphere, scrutinize their social media posts and check Etherscan." User fund safety is the top priority, and users themselves have to take care of that, Lucie tweeted.

