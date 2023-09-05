Polygon zkEVM Upgrade Details Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Polygon has released a follow-up to the earlier revelation that its zkEVM chain is set to undergo its first major upgrade on the mainnet. According to the details posted on its official X account, the upgrade is slated for Wednesday, Sept. 6, by 11:00 a.m. UTC.

UPDATE: Polygon zkEVM Mainnet Beta



This update introduces the latest versions of both the Node and Prover components.



Date: Wednesday, Sep 6th

Time: 11:00 UTC / 13:00 CEST

Duration: ~ 1 hour

Note: During this update, the network will be temporarily unavailable.



As Polygon revealed, the update will take place for approximately one hour, and during this period, users are bound to experience some forms of network hiccups. The update is coming in handy in order to give everyone ample time to guard against any forms of transaction inconsistencies.

Polygon described the update as a crucial one, and it will welcome the latest versions of both the Node and Prover components. As detailed, the Node component is designed to help ensure enhanced stability and performance while the Prover component will help bolster the functionality of the protocol in general.

The ease of upgrading blockchain protocols is one of the core features that enable the embrace of new technological innovations. In the fast-paced competition in the world of Layer 2 protocols on Ethereum, this upgradability potential is essential to help guarantee its place as a go-to scaling solution in today’s decentralized finance (DeFi) world.

Potential Impact on MATIC

The period preceding an upgrade of a protocol is generally filled with much skepticism as innovators are uncertain whether or not the changes effected will hamper the protocol in the short term. This sentiment was echoed by Shibarium, whose initial launch was marked with congestion and subsequent suspension in a bid to pay attention to comprehensive scaling.

With Polygon's MATIC changing hands at $0.5593, atop 3.23% growth, it becomes apparent that buyers are optimistic about the future of the Polygon zkEVM chain. The precedents featuring impressive transaction milestones are there, and a profound complement from this upgrade may help in stirring the token to new highs.