Polygon zkEVM to Welcome First Major Upgrade: Details

Polygon zkEVM, the next-generation Ethereum scaling solution from Polygon Labs, is set to welcome its very first upgrade since the protocol went live on the mainnet a few months ago. The first upgrade as teased by the protocol is dubbed Dragon Fruit, or ForkID5, and it is poised to introduce a whole new range of updates to the parent chain in its bid to change the world.

Upgrades are not uncommon in the Web3.0 world as innovative teams use it as a means to improve the chain in pursuit of scalability and seamless adoption. As the announcement detailed, the latest Dragon Fruit upgrade will come with the latest EVM opcode, PUSH0, bringing Polygon zkEVM up to date with Solidity v0.8.21.

Dragon Fruit requires upgrading the Polygon.zkEVM.sol consensus contract. As of today, the 10-day timelock has been triggered.https://t.co/fJLY07bune — Polygon (@0xPolygon) August 31, 2023

This update is crucial to bolstering the usability of programmability of Polygon zkEVM while also boosting its DAO capabilities. This capability was what set the stage for the upgrade as the transaction containing the proposal was accepted earlier today by a confluence of community contributions.

With the coast clear, Polygon zkEVM postulated that the Dragon Fruit upgrade is now set to go live on the mainnet in the week of Sept. 11, setting the stage for a new dawn for the protocol.

Polygon zkEVM key milestone

Since the inception of the Polygon zkEVM protocol, it has managed a number of impressive milestones that underscore the length of time expended in its design. As reported by U.Today, the protocol has showcased its grit on the Ethereum network as the parent network's fee wars raged fiercely back in May.

It becomes imperative to note that Polygon zkEVM has continued to record impressive transaction counts even though it is competing with the likes of top protocols within its ecosystem, including Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP) and zkSync, among others.

To double down on broader Polygon ecosystem evolution, the Polygon Labs team has also revealed an impending upgrade of MATIC to POL, a push many are keenly anticipating at this time.