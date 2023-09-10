Polygon (MATIC) Teases Major Announcements and Big Upgrade: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This week promises to be an eventful one for the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, Polygon, given the line-up of events, including a major zkEVM upgrade.

Polygon will be heading to Singapore to participate in Asia Crypto Week from Sept. 13 to 14. At the key event, Polygon says it will be dropping announcements and exclusive collectibles. Polygon will also be discussing Polygon 2.0, zkEVM and the recently launched Polygon chain development kit (CDK).

Polygon Labs will be dropping announcements, exclusive collectibles, fresh new swag, and most importantly, great vibes.



This is only a sneak peak of where to find us. Find the FULL AGENDA here:https://t.co/l4MfNZ2OaF



Drop a comment below, if you’ll be in Singapore. — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) September 10, 2023

Polygon will also be participating in Asia's pivotal stablecoin summit, which is focused on real-world use in emerging markets.

In the past week, Polygon announced the latest addition to its ecosystem, Korea's largest financial group, Mirae Asset Securities.

Mirae Asset Securities will work with Polygon Labs to conduct joint research on the practical integration of tokenized securities, establish interoperability between South Korea's domestic and foreign financial infrastructures, and provide technical support for a securities token platform consortium.

Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta set to receive big upgrade

In a positive development, Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta is set to receive its first major upgrade, Dragon Fruit, or ForkID5.

Polygon zkEVM launched on mainnet beta in March of this year and represents an all-purpose Ethereum scaling protocol featuring EVM equivalence.

Dragon Fruit requires an upgrade of the Polygon.zkEVM.sol consensus contract. In keeping with Polygon zkEVM's governance model, the upgrade process has been initiated and executed and is expected to conclude Sept. 10.

The Dragon Fruit upgrade includes the latest EVM opcode, PUSH0, bringing Polygon zkEVM up to date with Solidity v0.8.21 and is expected to hit mainnet the week of Sept. 11.