Polygon (MATIC) Teases Major Announcements and Big Upgrade: Details

Sun, 09/10/2023 - 13:03
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Exciting week might be ahead for Polygon ecosystem
Polygon (MATIC) Teases Major Announcements and Big Upgrade: Details


This week promises to be an eventful one for the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution, Polygon, given the line-up of events, including a major zkEVM upgrade.

Polygon will be heading to Singapore to participate in Asia Crypto Week from Sept. 13 to 14. At the key event, Polygon says it will be dropping announcements and exclusive collectibles. Polygon will also be discussing Polygon 2.0, zkEVM and the recently launched Polygon chain development kit (CDK).

Polygon will also be participating in Asia's pivotal stablecoin summit, which is focused on real-world use in emerging markets.

In the past week, Polygon announced the latest addition to its ecosystem, Korea's largest financial group, Mirae Asset Securities.

Mirae Asset Securities will work with Polygon Labs to conduct joint research on the practical integration of tokenized securities, establish interoperability between South Korea's domestic and foreign financial infrastructures, and provide technical support for a securities token platform consortium.

Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta set to receive big upgrade

In a positive development, Polygon zkEVM mainnet beta is set to receive its first major upgrade, Dragon Fruit, or ForkID5.

Polygon zkEVM launched on mainnet beta in March of this year and represents an all-purpose Ethereum scaling protocol featuring EVM equivalence.

Dragon Fruit requires an upgrade of the Polygon.zkEVM.sol consensus contract. In keeping with Polygon zkEVM's governance model, the upgrade process has been initiated and executed and is expected to conclude Sept. 10.

Polygon (MATIC) Records Largest Token Shift by Whales on Network in 2023

The Dragon Fruit upgrade includes the latest EVM opcode, PUSH0, bringing Polygon zkEVM up to date with Solidity v0.8.21 and is expected to hit mainnet the week of Sept. 11.

article image
