    Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Polygon Labs, IT consulting heavyweight Accenture and Alphabet's unit Google Cloud released documents that indicate major challenges and opportunities for Web3 usage in loyalty programs
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 16:14
    Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Polygon Labs, the entity behind blockchain giant Polygon (MATIC), released a whitepaper that indicates the hottest trends and narratives in the segment of digital loyalty programs. The whitepaper studies paradigm shifts in how people join, participate and benefit from loyalty programs as well as how blockchains can help here.

    Polygon, Google Cloud, Accenture published whitepaper on Web3 in loyalty programs

    In a partnership with Google Cloud and Accenture, Polygon Labs co-authored the comprehensive whitepaper on Web3's role in loyalty programs, Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal shared on X. The document discusses case studies of Polygon's partners Nike and Flipkart, as well as the general status of the industry.

    The document prioritizes the concept of "experience-led" or "experience-centric" loyalty programs over familiar "product-focused" ones. According to the researchers, old-fashioned community programs are "racing to the bottom" now: less than 50% loyalty points are redeemed successfully.

    That is why Web3 integration matters: the core tenets of the segment - security, verified ownership, transparency - are perfectly aligned with those of successful loyalty programs. 

    HOT Stories
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    'Bitcoin Fixes Nothing': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Challenged by Peter Schiff
    Elon Musk: Grok 3.0 Will Be Most Powerful AI in World Sooner Than You Think
    XRP Comeback to $0.6 Complete, What's Next?

    Using blockchains for loyalty programs brings improved attractiveness and data insights from loyalty programs
    through multi-company reward initiatives. Also, it might unlock new experiences and engagement channels by tokenizing privilege, collectibles and UCG, as well as new revenue streams on secondary markets.

    Polygon's stack of use cases for such companies includes SWOOSH, a platform for digital sneakers branded by Nike.

    Polygon bets big on loyalty programs with Nubank, Nike, Flipkart partnerships

    Brands have plenty of ways to benefit from integrating Web3 into their loyalty programs at scale. Besides increased scalability, such programs come with reduced costs, an enhanced user experience and can even be expanded to previously unseen use cases.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) is known as a pioneer of building large-scale loyalty programs on-chain.

    Related
    Polygon Lands New Partner Despite SEC Securities Label: Details
    Wed, 06/14/2023 - 14:51
    Polygon Lands New Partner Despite SEC Securities Label: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    In 2023, it onboarded such programs for Nubank and Starbucks. Also, it organized a Reddit Points portal for the most visited U.S. imageboard.

    #Polygon (MATIC) News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:07
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:07
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Jul 23, 2024 - 16:07
    Uniswap (UNI) Sees Abnormal 1,298% Whale Activity Surge, What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sui Builders Now to Run on AWS Blockchain Node Runners
    Floki’s Valhalla Joins as Associate Sponsors for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
    Synergy Soirée: LBank and Solana Superteam Unite Blockchain Enthusiasts in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Polygon Labs Co-Authored Crucial Whitepaper on Web3 Adoption in Loyalty Programs
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Silence on Bitcoin's (BTC) Value
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 545%, 52 Million XRP Shifted in 13 Hours, Toncoin Surges 170% in Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD