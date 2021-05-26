Polygon (ex-Matic) Introduces SDK for Instant Chain Deployment

With new software development kit, blockchain devs will be able to deploy new chains to Ethereum (ETH) in "plug-and-play" manner

The team at Polygon (formerly Matic Network) emphasizes that, with this release, Ethereum (ETH) finally becomes a multi-chain network. Also, every Ethereum (ETH) developer is also a Polygon (MATIC) developer now.

Polygon releases software development kit

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Polygon Network proudly releases the inaugural version of its much-anticipated software development kit. With this SDK, Ethereum-compatible chains can be easily deployed.

As a result, multiple Layer2 solutions can now interact seamlessly within the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. Messaging between different components of this cross-platform environment will be secure and resource-efficient.

Separate modules of SDK also allow developers to build their own chains. Namely, SDK includes the Networking module, based on the libp2p library, Synchronization & Consensus module, which allows users to choose between different consensus mechanisms.

The inaugural release of SDK supports IBFT PoA, PoW Nakamoto and Clique PoA consensuses.

From scalability to interoperability

The first iteration of Polygon's SDK allows the creation of stand-alone chains that interact with Ethereum (ETH) via purpose-made bridges. The Polygon team stresses that the next releases will include the instruments to build second-layer systems on the top of the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet: Optimistic Rollups, zk-Rollups and Plasma.

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, outlines the importance of this release for the entire Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, its performance and developer experience:

The release of Polygon SDK is an important addition to one of the most exciting periods in Ethereum's history. With advanced 'Layer 2' solutions, Ethereum 2.0 all coming online now or soon, the need for a comprehensive interoperability framework is stronger than ever. With the Polygon SDK, we are solving pressing needs for Ethereum's multi-chain future, including ease of deployment and inter-L2 communication.

Polygon was launched as Matic Network in 2017. Initially, it was among the first Plasma-based systems for Ethereum (ETH) scalability. After rebranding in 2021, the Polygon team is focused on building the "Polkadot of Blockchains" to leverage the potential of Ethereum (ETH) and compatible chains.