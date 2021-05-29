Poloniex Shuts Down XRP Wallet for Maintenance Second Time This Week, Along with TRX and ETH

Poloniex exchange has tweeted that it has again disabled XRP wallet, as well as TRX and ETH wallets, for maintenance

California-based Poloniex exchange has tweeted that it has disabled crypto wallets for maintenance. Those are XRP, TRX and TRC-20, ETH and ERC-20 addresses.

Deposits and withdrawals have been disabled until further notice.

Image via Twitter

Earlier this week, the exchange temporarily closed down BCH and DOT wallets for the same reason. On Monday, May 24, XRP wallet was also temporarily disabled, which makes it the second time XRP wallets have been under maintenance in the past seven days.

Back then, it took the Poloniex team one day to fix its XRP wallets.