Polkadot Now Supports Skynet's SDK. Why Is This Crucial?

Skynet Substrate SDK, a developer instruments kit, is set to push the barriers of Skynet adoption in Polkadot and Kusama spaces

The new SDK will make the process of Skynet integration into Web3 projects more seamless and straightforward than ever before. This release becomes possible thanks to Web3 Foundation's Grants Program.

Skynet comes to Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM)

As per the official announcement by Skynet Labs director Kaylei Atchley, Skynet, a platform for decentralized data storage, has released its Substrate-centric SDK.

Starting from April 2022, every parachain of Polkadot (DOT) and its experimental "sister chain," Kusama (KSM), can natively use Skynet for off-chain storage.

Off-chain Workers, a decentralized data broadcasting mechanism, is set to interact with a Skynet portal to let the dApps upload, download and modify the content on Skynet nodes.

The new software development kit is designed to unlock amazing opportunities for everyone building on Polkadot, Kusama and the "solo" Substrate-based blockchain.

What can you build with Skynet Substrate SDK?

As explained by Mrs. Atchley, new instruments can be useful for building NFT marketplaces, referendum modules and other high-load data systems.

Skynet by Sia Foundation is aimed at building decentralized storage and a dApps hosting platform based on a distributed ecosystem of nodes.

