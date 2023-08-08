Peer App, 3D Social Network, Launches to Public

A novel digital application unlocks amazing opportunities for socialization, conversations and self-expression. Its users will be able to collect stories, memories, moments and experiences within detailed 3D copies of real cities.

3D social network Peer launches on iOS: Details

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Peer metaverse, its eponymous social media application launches for iOS devices. The application is already available in Apple's App Store, while its version for Android-based devices will be released on Google Play in the coming months.

hello, is it peer you're looking for?🥹https://t.co/RbsGk2Ka75 — peer (@peernewworld) August 5, 2023

The application employs world-class location-sharing mechanisms with adaptive 3D maps and various applications of blockchain technology. Its proprietary functionality gives new and existing users a dynamic gamelike experience of the real world in different regions across the globe.

Primarily, the application is created for discovery, community building and other real-life activities. Tony Tran, CEO and founder of Peer Inc., is excited by the range of opportunities it unlocks for users regardless of their background:

All the world's a game and Peer makes everyone a player. Get ready for a new kind of social network that's all about fun, joy, and gamification.

While using Peer, metaverse enthusiasts will be able to create, customize and publish maps of their unique social worlds. These maps are set to display memorable moments of users' social lives.

AI integration in the cards for Peer app

Tran also indicated some crucial milestones his application is planning to accomplish in the coming months. Besides the release of an Android-based version of application, the team is going to enrich its tooling with AI instruments:

This launch marks a major milestone for Peer Inc. and we're just getting started. In the coming months, AI integration and other unique features in our roadmap are sure to spark a new era of global interconnectedness. Peer will be the only social network that truly puts the world in your hands.

The team of Peer Inc. leverages the synergy between cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to allow people to interact with each other in exciting new ways.

A planet-scale AR environment that will enable AI mass adoption is positioned as an endgame goal for Peer Inc. technical and marketing roadmaps.