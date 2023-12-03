Advertisement
Particle Network Emphasizes Focus on Privacy-Preserving Web3 Tooling: Details

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Particle Network migrates to entirely new vision of DeFi infrastructure, introduces proprietary L2 launch
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 14:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Particle Network shared its ambitious plans to transform into an Intent-Centric Modular Access Layer of Web3 employing the latest developments of zero-knowledge tech and the system-as-a-service model.

Particle Network evolves into one-stop infrastructure layer for Web3

As per its team's official statement shared in a recent blog post, Particle Network, an innovative Web3 platform, is set to undergo a massive transformation. The company is preparing to release its innovative technology stack to ensure interoperability, data sovereignty and efficiency in the Web3 space, with Modular Smart WaaS serving as the base layer.

Particle's upcoming technology stack includes the Intent Fusion Protocol, a permissionless, universal framework for expressing, transforming and executing users’ intents, powered by underlying Solver Network and the Domain Specific Language.

Other components of the upcoming upgrade are set to reaffirm Particle's commitment to building a privacy-first crypto infrastructure. It is going to release Confidential zkStack to preserve the security of customers of Web3 apps.

Particle Network's CEO Pengyu Wang is sure that the introduction of the new instruments by his team is of paramount importance for Web3 developers from all over the globe:

The ecosystem that Particle Network has evolved into today is a result of the collaborative efforts between our team, partners, and community members. Innovations such as Modular Smart WaaS, the Intent Fusion Protocol, and our Confidential zkStack demonstrate our dedication to building the access Layer of Open Web

As covered by U.Today previously, in September 2023, the platform smashed through 15 million wallets activated by its users.

PoS zkEVM Particle Chain kicks off

Besides that, Particle Network is going to leverage one of the most crucial trends in the Ethereum-based segment of Web3, i.e., zkEVMs, or fully EVM-equivalent zk-rollups.

Particle Network also focuses on its proprietary PoS zkEVM, the Particle Chain, and a token-centric economic model.

The Particle Network Token, pivotal to this model, will play various roles, including covering gas fees, securing the network, enabling proof generation, participating in the intent marketplace and contributing to governance decisions.

#zkEVM
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

