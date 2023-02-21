OxaPay Advances Crypto Payments for Telegram Users

As the interest in cryptocurrencies is surging yet again after Crypto Winter, more and more merchants, payment systems or nongovernment organizations are getting closer to integrating crypto-friendly services into their tooling.

OxaPay makes crypto payments for merchants easier than ever before

OxaPay, a new-gen crypto payments gateway , changes the narrative for crypto-friendly platforms in various industries. In an "out-of-a-box" manner, it allows entrepreneurs to integrate payment gateways into their e-commerce platforms of various types.

Image by OxaPay

With OxaPay , merchants can create an account (only a valid email address is required), select the type of integration (direct payment links, donation buttons, web services plugins, Telegram "master's tools" and so on), and start receiving payments in cryptocurrencies.

As such, integration with OxaPay services looks like a "killing feature" for multiple types of clients, including digital marketplaces, e-stores, public service vendors, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), charity foundations and so on.

With OxaPay, webmasters need no additional expertise to integrate a payment gateway: now it can be installed and customized even by developers with no previous experience in cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

New monetization opportunities for Telegram-based services

Seamless and feature-rich integration with Telegram, the fastest-growing instant messaging app in the world and the most popular messenger for a global crypto community, makes OxaPay looks outstanding compared to its competitors.

For instance, if a Telegram user has a channel and is seeking ways to benefit from its activity, he/she can simply add an OxaPay solution and implement fees for subscribers. With this instrument, all followers will have to pay predetermined fees for the subscription.

Also, OxaPay helps users to monetize their Telegram bots. OxaPay offers purpose-made gateways for Telegram bots. They can help in selling services, goods, expertise, consultations and so on. The web-app gateway for Telegram allows the content creator to check the balance and manage the services he/she uses through an intuitive console module.

As Telegram is among the key messengers across the globe, the integration of a cryptocurrencies tool to every commercial account will introduce a "platform shift" in monetization and business models for services of various types.

Lowest fees for unmatched range of services

To allow Web3 services to scale and find new users in a resource-efficient manner, the team released an OxaPay payment API. This feature enables mass transfers to other users of the OxaPay system with zero fees in an automated manner. OxaPay payment API eliminates the need to set up all payments details manually.

First of all, this function looks attractive for e-commerce vendors and webmasters interested in micropayments. Instead of creating thousands of offers, receipts, payment channels and documents, they can just activate OxaPay API via open-source documentation.

Last but not least, OxaPay works with the lowest possible fees on the crypto-to-fiat gateway market. Its users can supercharge their applications with crypto for only 0.4% of payments turnover. Also, the protocol does not require its users to pass KYC checks. This significantly streamlines the process of setting up the gateway and lowers the entry barrier for a new generation of merchants.

OxaPay supports all mainstream cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), key USD-pegged stablecoins U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD) and a number of major altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Tron (TRX), Litecoin (LTC) and so on.