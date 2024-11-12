Outlier Ventures, Singularity Finance Announce Joint Program for RWAs

Advertisement

Web3 accelerator Outlier Ventures and Singularity Finance, a brand-new L2 on EVM tasked with AI use cases, shared the details of a joint initiative. Their incubation program, RWA Base Camp Accelerator, will be running for 12 weeks until January 2025.

Outlier Ventures, a major Web3 accelerator, has partnered with Singularity Finance L2 to launch the RWA Base Camp Accelerator, a specialized program for start-ups in the real-world assets (RWA) segment. The program completed the onboarding of participants.

Throughout the 12-week program, the first cohort of its incubees will share $100,000 funding as well as tech and consulting support from Outlier Ventures’ team of experts. The consulting program will include legal frameworks, token design, community-building strategies, tokenomics and fundraising and pitch deck refinement, along with workshops and mentorship from Singularity Finance.

Besides an extensive training program, the initiative also includes mentor feedback synthesis, goal-setting to help founders achieve and tailored mentor matching.

Outlier Ventures’ chief growth officer Benjamin Meyer emphasized the particular importance of the program for the entire scope of founders and developers in the RWA scene:

We are thrilled to expand our strategic partnership with Singularity Finance, to help support Outlier Ventures’ RWA Base Camp cohort. Through our combined expertise and network, together we will be focused on supporting the founders with the resources and expertise needed to successfully scale and contribute to the real-world assets ecosystem.

The partnership follows from Outlier Ventures' recent announcement of strategic industry alliances with SingularityDAO AI x Crypto Base Camp accelerator program, aimed at supporting start-ups with the resources and expertise needed to navigate and drive growth in the evolving AI x Crypto landscape.

New opportunities for RWAs tokenization tooling

Cloris Chen, CEO of Singularity Finance, echoed the words of Mr. Meyer:

Our partnership with Outlier Ventures is an important step for us to grow the SFI ecosystem. With their years of experience in the Web3 space, incubating top-notch companies, we can make our L2 the go-to place for high-quality projects.

As covered by U.Today previously, last October, SingularityDAO announced its plan to merge with Cogito Finance and SelfKey, consolidating tokens from all three projects under Singularity Finance (SFI). This merger marks a key step toward creating a unified, tokenizing assets and AI-focused Layer-2 ecosystem within the broader blockchain landscape.

The new AI alliance is set to pave the way to an entirely new modus of AI usage in Web3 projects. As the first AI-focused L2 in an EVM ecosystem, Singularity Finance is expected to host plenty of dApps from this segment.

Advanced instruments for RWA tokenization on EVM is yet another example of potential AI showcases in Web3 projects.