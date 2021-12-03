Orama Ecosystem Changes the Game in NFTs with AI-Based Instruments: Details

Here's how AI-powered tools can change the game in NFTs trading segment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Orama, a decentralized NFT ecosystem based on artificial intelligence tools, introduces an architecture of modern digital collectibles products.

Bringing AI-powered instruments to the NFT segment: What is Orama?

Launched in 2021, blockchain start-up Orama represents an ecosystem of digital art products focused on bringing AI practices to the turbulent segment of non-fungible tokens.

Image by Orama

At its core, Orama is a marketplace for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) created with the assistance of AI-powered instruments. Thus, a good part of NFTs on Orama are created in a fully-automated manner.

Also, AI instruments can be used by digital artists to improve their paintings. Even NFT enthusiasts with no expertise can create their first NFTs with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

To create high-quality and unique paintings, Orama utilizes a cutting-edge combination of technologies, including GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) and CAN (Creative Adversarial Network).

Orama’s excellence is amplified by a large built-in reference library. Also, it is the only NFT platform on which AI seamlessly interacts with blockchain. NFTs minted by Orama can be stored and transferred on Orama’s own chain or through cross-chain tools.

Orama is developing a number of applications such as Orama Studios, Orama Nexus, Orama Bazaar and Orama Canvas, the most popular one.

Orama Canvas is an amateur-friendly framework that allows crypto enthusiasts to create digital arts. It is powered by Orama and 100% synergetic with other elements of its ecosystem.

Orama unveils roadmap for 2022

Also, Orama boasts an open cross-chain marketplace for non-fungible tokens from various blockchains, a game production studio and a fashion brand inspired by Orama.

Since its launch, Orama achieved a number of crucial milestones on its road to massive adoption in the Web3 sphere. Namely, in the last few weeks, it has released and tested viable prototypes for all tools of its ecosystem, deployed them to the blockchain and finished its minimum viable product.

For the first month of 2022, the project shares an ambitious roadmap for technical, promotional and marketing workloads. Orama is going to launch the multiphase public token sale of its ORM token, a core native utility and governance asset of the entire ecosystem.

Then, the project team is going to accelerate its engine development and integrate some new blockchains to its cross-chain structure. Last, but not least, all elements of Orama’s MVP will be deployed to the mainnet blockchain environment.