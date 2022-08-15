Oraichain Launches Massive Accelerator Program for dApps

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 13:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Oraichain for dApps program is set to support early-stage blockchain applications interested in using Oraichain solutions
Oraichain, a first-ever AI-centric blockchain platform, is ready to advance its ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). Its massive community program is set to support promising developers of Oraichain-based solutions.

Oraichain dApps accelerator program kicks off

According to the official announcement shared by the Oraichain team, the platform has launched its own accelerator program for decentralized applications.

Applicants of the program will be granted access to various elements of Oraichain ecosystem, including its talent pool and unique technical expertise.

Oraichain advisory board will also guide the projects in the matters of technical optimization, business models, development strategies and so on.

The most promising dApps will be introduced to Oraichain's industry-wide ecosystem of partners: new-gen protocols will unlock unmatched opportunities for development collaborations.

Oraichain Hackathon 2022 winners gaining traction

Applicants of the program will go through a three-phase process. The first phase will last for one month: Oraichain's experts will examine the vision, mission and social impact of AI-powered blockchain products.

During the second phase, Oraichain-focused projects will be invited to a face-to-face meeting with Oraichain's advisory board to clarify the details of their USPs and roadmaps.

Then, the third phase will last for up to three years: Oraichain experts will guide the developers and control the process of building projects. To date, three Oraichain Hackathon 2022 finalists have already applied for participation in Oraichain's dApps program.

As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2022, Oraichain platform integrated Avalanche (AVAX), one of the fastest non-EVM L1 blockchains.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

