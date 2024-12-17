Advertisement
    OpenLedger Integrates With Ether.fi for Maximum LSTFi Security

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    OpenLedger, data blockchain for AI solutions, scores strategic partnership with Ether.fi, $6 billion restaking platform
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:16
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    OpenLedger, the data blockchain for AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Ether.fi to bolster network security. With the existing $6 billion Ether.fi restaking infrastructure, OpenLedger's network decentralized security model will be more secure than ever before.

    OpenLedger partners with Ether.fi: What to know

    OpenLedger, a first-ever blockchain designed to advance data usage in AI models, shared the details of its integration with Ether.fi, one of the largest liquid restaking protocols on EVM by total value locked (TVL). The integration with Ether.fi is set to support OpenLedger’s vision of providing specialized AI models and data for developers to efficiently train and scale workflows.

    The partnership will advance the OpenLedger product as it prepares for the launch of its testnet, a significant milestone in its mission to democratize access to decentralized AI.

    With Ether.fi's $6 billion ecosystem integrated, OpenLedger obtains a verifiably strong foundation to supercharge the next phase of its development, enabling it to onboard developers seeking to create and adjust smarter AI models.

    Ether.fi CEO and cofounder Mike Silagadze, is thrilled by the new role of his company and its potential effects for OpenLedger's progress and Web3 and AI synergy as a whole:

    Ether.fi is excited to shape the future of AI models and data infrastructure with OpenLedger. Through the utilization of our security and operators, we will work with OpenLedger to service the growing community of builders in need of specialized models and data for training, fine tuning, and scaling their AI workflows.

    The collaboration will ensure secure processing for AI models and workflows, a critical requirement for developers and organizations in need of specialized solutions.

    Ether.fi partnership follows OpenLedger's $8 million funding round

    OpenLedger's core contributors are certain that the economic foundation provided by Ether.fi will strengthen the decentralization and censorship-resistance of OpenLedger's AI platform:

    Decentralization thrives on trust and resilience. Partnering with Ether.fi enables OpenLedger to elevate these principles by leveraging their restaking infrastructure. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of a decentralized ecosystem that is secure, scalable, and future-proof.

    OpenLedger’s long-term strategic partnership with Ether.fi follows the successful completion of an $8 million funding round that yielded contributions from Polychain Capital and Borderless. 

    The funding highlights strong investor confidence in OpenLedger’s vision and further positions the company to support the development of adaptable AI models.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

