Oasys dApps Debut on DappRadar Aggregator: Details

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Novel gaming-focused blockchain Oasys becomes more transparent: Crypto enthusiasts can now track performance of its dApps via largest aggregator
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 12:00
Cryptocurrency and gaming enthusiasts are now able to explore and discover decentralized applications on Oasys via DappRadar, a mainstream data tracker for decentralized applications (dApps).

Oasys dApps now tracked by DappRadar: Details

Starting from Jan. 11, 2024, the largest dApp tracker, DappRadar, will be indexing and broadcasting information about the performance of dApps on Oasys, a gaming-centric smart contracts platform. Games and other services on the Oasys blockchain can now be listed, tracked and discovered through the World’s Dapp Store.

DappRadar starts indexing Oasys dApps
Image by DappRadar

By listing on DappRadar, the Oasys ecosystem advances its transparency and visibility on the number one discovery platform for decentralized applications. Through the Rankings, users can find new dApps to use, while individual project pages provide deeper insights into key performance indicators in Web3.

Also, Oasys chain's main page can be the perfect entry point for every crypto fan interested in the latest developments in the Oasys ecosystem and GameFi as a whole.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, stressed the importance of the integration for marketing and tech progress of his product:

We are thrilled to have our games and dApps listed on DappRadar, the most popular dApp discovery platform in the world. By leveraging DappRadar’s extensive reach and user-friendly interface, we are confident that more gamers and blockchain enthusiasts will discover and engage with the unique experiences we offer

For those interested in top-level insights from Oasys dApps, the DappRadar platform implemented a function with a special filter, allowing users to find dApps on specific Verse Layers. At the moment, seven Verse Layers and the Oasys Hub Layer are tracked by DappRadar.

Related
Gaming Blockchain Oasys Partners With Fireblocks: Details

As covered by U.Today previously, in December 2023, Oasys partnered with Fireblocks, a leading Web3 wallet infrastructure vendor.

Users can submit Oasys dApps for listing themselves

From the onset of Oasys' page on DappRadar, users are able to check out the performance of its most popular applications, including quiz game OasChoice, karaoke game SingSing and turn-based RPG Chain Colosseum Phoenix.

Besides its own L1 blockchain, Oasys offers Hub Layer, which is an EVM-compatible proof-of-stake ecosystem (Ethereum-based L2).

Oasys is a blockchain tailored to gaming, and it has already partnered with gaming companies such as SEGA, Nexon, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Netmarble. Developers can now submit their current and upcoming dApps to DappRadar and have them listed for free. 

Listing proposals can be submitted through the Developer Dashboard via valid DappRadar accounts.

#GameFi News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

