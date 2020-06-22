Tweet-based article

Number of Etherium Non-Zero Addresses Spikes as 300,000 ETH Is Moved By Anonyms

News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:05
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode says two major ETH metrics have reached new ATHs, both relating to ETH wallets. Meanwhile, someone has moved 300,000 ETH between anonymous addresses
Data supplier Glassnode has reported that two major metrics relating to the second biggest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (ETH wallets, to be more precise), have reached new ATHs.

And a while ago, someone transferred 300,000 ETH between three addresses with unknown owners.

Number of ETH wallets reach new ATH

According to data shared by the Glassnode analytics company, two major metrics relating to Ethereum wallets have surged to new ATHs.

The number of wallets holding more than 0.01 ETH has risen to a new high of 7,863,908.000 compared to the previous ATH recorded earlier today (when the reading showed 608 fewer wallets).

Another crypto metric upsurge reported by Glassnode is the amount of non-zero ETH wallets. Within less than one day, the number of such ETH wallets increased by 3,494 units.

The rise in both metrics suggests that more people are becoming attracted to ETH and, in these two particular cases, such users are more likely to be retail investors.

300,000 ETH moved by crypto whales

Earlier today, Whale Alert detected several transfers bearing gargantuan amounts of Ether. Three consecutive cash wires around fifteen hours ago, each carrying 100,000 ETH.

In total, that was 300,000 ETH or $68.4 mln. Three anonymous wallets were involved in those transfers – 100,000 ETH was sent from the same wallet twice.

Later on, Whale Alert reported 37,000 ETH wired in-house by the South Korean Bithumb exchange.

These three large transfers may have some connection to DeFi, which is growing rapidly this year and more ETH is getting locked in DeFi apps.

Many ETH-supporters expect the second biggest coin to spike in price this year with the growth of DeFi being one of the major factors.

