NAGAX Social Trading Platform Shares Launch Date, Teases $35,000 Promo Campaign

Thu, 02/17/2022 - 14:39
Vladislav Sopov
NAGAX, a novel cryptocurrency trading platform, is going to start operating on March 7
NAGAX cryptocurrency platform started a whitelisting (preregistration) campaign for its main social trading module and unveiled the details of an inaugural promo campaign.

NAGAX exchange goes live on March 7, 2022: details

According to the official announcement shared by the NAGAX team, its mainnet cryptocurrency exchange platform will go live on March 7 with 700 trading pairs, 100 assets and 20+ blockchains.

To celebrate its much-anticipated launch, NAGAX announces a preregistration campaign with lucrative bonuses. A total of $10,000 in USDT will be split between three best promoters on social networks.

To be eligible for the contest, Twitter and Telegram influencers should write a post about NAGAX on their favorite platform. Messages should include the name of the platform, NAGAX features, the ecosystem and launch date, together with a link to its main Telegram group and official website.

Then, influencers should take a screenshot of their messages and send the pictures together with the NAGAX ID to a special Google Form.

$10 in Bitcoin (BTC) for preregistration

The second promotion prize pool ($5,000) will be distributed between the white-listed followers of the official NAGAX Twitter and Telegram pages.

On another Google Form, participants in the second round should leave their NAGAX IDs together with Twitter and Telegram usernames.

Last, every preregistered user who deposited money into the NAGAX account will receive $10 in Bitcoin (BTC) equivalent. To receive a welcome bonus, a trader should join the platform before its launch.

In the coming months, NAGAX platform will also introduce its native marketplace for non-fungible tokens.

