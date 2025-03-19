Advertisement
AD

    MYTH Staking on Mythos Chain Kicks Off

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 9:30
    Mythos, new-gen gaming-focused blockchain, shares details of MYTH on-chain staking activation
    Advertisement
    MYTH Staking on Mythos Chain Kicks Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mythos Foundation, an innovative Web3 gaming foundation, has launched MYTH staking on the Mythos Chain, enabling holders of the Mythos (MYTH) token to stake their MYTH and earn rewards.

    MYTH staking launches on Mythos Chain

    Mythos Chain, a novel gaming-optimized blockchain, welcomes the launch of MYTH token staking. The launch of MYTH staking enables the Mythical Games community to support the network’s decentralized node infrastructure while earning token rewards.

    Staking rewards have been allocated from the Mythos Foundation treasury, ensuring that the MYTH token remains noninflationary, in keeping with its original design. Because gas fees on Mythos Chain are burned, MYTH will actually be deflationary, with gas fee usage and the resulting token burn set to increase as network activity ramps up.

    Advertisement

    Mythical Games CFO Kasper Jørgensen is excited by the role of the new opportunity in his product's development:

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Sees Highest Bullishness in Months
    Ethereum ETFs Hemorrhage $50 Million
    Bitcoin (BTC): Make or Break Support Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price at Breaking Point, Secret Bullish Solana (SOL) Pattern Formed?
    Weiss Crypto Comments on XRP's Resilience

    We’re excited to support the launch of MYTH staking by the Mythos Foundation and frankly, have been impressed by the level of engagement in the first 48  hours. This is only the beginning of what’s in store for Mythos Chain in the year ahead as Mythos continues building an ecosystem that will host the future of gaming for companies like Mythical.

    Since the program opened on March 10, more than 30 million MYTH tokens have been staked already by early adopters, who will earn a share of 50 million MYTH tokens over the course of the year. 

    Estimated rewards reach 30% in APY

    Users are recommended to use either Subwallet or Nova Wallet to participate in MYTH staking on Mythos Chain. Staked tokens will accrue rewards linearly and can be claimed each day.

    After unstaking, there is a three-day cooldown before MYTH tokens can be claimed, with rewards dependent on the number of delegators of a given collator, but estimated to be around 30%.

    As an interoperable utility token, MYTH plays a number of key roles within the Mythos ecosystem. In addition to supporting staking and governance, MYTH is used for gas fees on the  Mythos Chain and to support transactions on the Mythical Marketplace, where in-game assets can be traded.

    The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.

    #GameFi News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 8:45
    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 19, 2025 - 7:11
    Cardano Sees Highest Bullishness in Months
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    iExec Announces Strategic RLC Token Buyback to Strengthen Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Ultimate Game Changers: Gate.io Joins Forces with Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1 to Usher in a New Era of Speed
    COCA Secures Strategic Investment from Stellar Development Foundation and FunFair Ventures to Drive Mass Adoption of Stablecoin Payments
    iExec Announces Strategic RLC Token Buyback to Strengthen Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Satoshi is Legend, Leave Him Alone': Unexpected Statement From Cardano (ADA) Founder
    Cardano Sees Highest Bullishness in Months
    Ethereum ETFs Hemorrhage $50 Million
    Show all