Multibank.io Introduces Mission Center With Rewards for Traders

Advertisement

Novel Mission Center by MultiBank.io is designed to give newcomers a chance to try out the platform's new derivatives product, along with exploring a mainstream digital assets exchange that merges the benefits of the TradFi and crypto segments.

MultiBank.io introduces Mission Center, offers USDT rewards

According to the official statement shared by its team, MultiBank.io, an essential part of MultiBank Group's ecosystem, and a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its rewarding Mission Center.

Experience the innovation and trust of https://t.co/LPaaq0alSq! Leveraging the strong foundation of MultiBank Group, we offer advanced technology, security, and unparalleled support. Join us for a journey to success in the world of finance!



Download App ⬇️ — MultiBank.io (@multibank_io) May 3, 2024

Cryptocurrency newbies signing up for MultiBank.io, as well as existing users, will be rewarded by achieving milestones throughout their journey on the platform.

The Mission Center will be launching with two missions from the get-go, while MultiBank.io is focused on adding new instruments soon.

The "20 USDT Trading Bonus" mission is set to reward new users for registration and KYC procedure completion. Once new customers sign up and pass KYC, they need to go to the derivatives section and open an account there. As a reward, they will receive 20 USDT directly into their derivatives wallet.

The "100 USDT Trading Bonus" mission rewards every verified users with a minimum of 1 USD deposited in fiat or crypto, with a $100 bonus in USDT.

MultiBank.io offers up to 100x leverage for crypto pairs and "Panic Sell" button

The new campaign is an excellent way to kickstart the crypto futures trading journey, the MultiBank.io team stressed in a statement.

MultiBank.io offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including spot and derivatives trading, with leverage options of up to 100x. The service adheres to the highest standards of transparency and client fund security. It is regulated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), ensuring a safe trading environment.

Traders can enjoy top-tier security, earning a perfect score by a crypto tier-1 auditor, and swift trade execution for major cryptocurrencies.

As covered by U.Today previously, the recently launched “Panic Sell” feature allows traders to swiftly convert positions into specific cryptocurrencies or fiat currency with just a single click, ensuring timely decision-making during volatile market conditions.