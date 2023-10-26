Advertisement
MultiBank.io Releases 'Panic Sell' Feature for All Traders: Details

Vladislav Sopov
MultiBank.io now allows clients to convert all positions into certain cryptocurrency in single click
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 14:20
MultiBank.io Releases 'Panic Sell' Feature for All Traders: Details
A new feature is designed to meet the requirements of traders with various backgrounds and levels of expertise in the cryptocurrency sphere. Ideologically, the "panic sell" concept comes from an understanding of the time-sensitive nature of trading.

One-click "Panic Sell" function now available for MultiBank.io users

MultiBank.io, a cryptocurrency exchange unit of world-leading fintech conglomerate MultiBank Group, one of the largest derivatives trading platforms, releases a novel "Panic Sell" feature. It is set to allow every customer to swiftly convert all positions into a specific digital asset, or even fiat currency, with just a single click.

MultiBank.io adds Panic Sell function
In order to activate the eccentric function, MultiBank.io users are invited to select the assets to sell and enter the allocation for a hypothetical "panic sell." The asset balance percentage to sell might be customized using the sliding bar in the corresponding tabs of the "Trade-Panic Sell" menu.

Once exchanged to target currencies, assets can be immediately withdrawn to bank accounts, as MultiBank.io supports a number of direct fiat-to-crypto integrations.

Zak Taher, CEO at MultiBank.io, highlights that the release of this hotly anticipated feature is set to unlock multiple benefits for all trading enthusiasts on his platform:

During tumultuous market conditions, every second counts. Our 'Panic Sell' feature stems from a personal pain point I faced in my trading journey. It's not just a tool; it's our commitment to empower every MultiBank.io user with swift decision-making capabilities when they need it most. It's a powerful tool we believe our traders will find invaluable. We are at the outset of an exciting journey, armed with a comprehensive roadmap of innovative features poised to serve as invaluable assets for the traders of tomorrow.

In the official announcement, the team stressed that the new function might be of paramount importance during periods of increased volatility and market uncertainty caused by a variety of triggers.

MultiBank.io smashes through $12 billion per day in trading volume

MultiBank.io is a part of the highly reputable MultiBank Group. The conglomerate of fintech services has obtained 25+ licenses in various jurisdictions across the globe, including the most prestigious ones: Germany, Australia, the EU and so on.

With regulatory licenses spanning five continents and a daily trading volume exceeding $12.1 billion, the group prides itself on being the "most regulated financial broker worldwide."

In its activity, MultiBank.io is focused on changing the narrative in the trading segment globally. The platform has already introduced a couple of state-of-the-art products and services that have significantly influenced the industry.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

