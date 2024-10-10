Moonveil L2 Announces Node Sale, Polygon Labs In

Advertisement

Gaming-focused layer 2 Moonveil has disclosed the conditions of its upcoming node sale, which already scored contributions from Polygon Labs, an investment arm of the heavyweight Polygon (POL) ecosystem.

Moonveil launches node sale campaign, Polygon Labs joins

According to the official statement from gaming-centric L2 Moonveil, it initiated the procedure for a node sale. A total of 50,000 nodes will be offered to active members of the Moonveil community starting from Oct. 22 to enhance the decentralization of the project in a fair and democratic manner.

𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞!



🌕 𝟓𝟎,𝟎𝟎𝟎 Nodes

💎 𝟒,𝟎𝟎𝟎 $MORE Tokens per Node

🚀 𝟐𝟓% Unlock at TGE



🗓️ Whitelist Round: Oct 22, 12 AM EST

🗓️ Public Round: Oct 24, 12 AM EST



Join… pic.twitter.com/SDnQ72YYEV — Moonveil.gg (@Moonveil_Studio) October 9, 2024

Polygon Labs, the VC arm of Polygon (POL), joins the sale with a $2 million contribution. Of the investment, $1 million will be used to accelerate the growth of AggLayer-connected projects within Moonveil's rapidly expanding gaming ecosystem.

Moonveil’s newly unveiled layer 2, built on Polygon CDK, will also integrate with the AggLayer, creating a seamless cross-chain connection that unlocks new levels of innovation in gaming.

Polygon Labs' CEO Marc Boiron is excited by the vision of Moonveil and the role of its node sale in the project's progress and democratization:

Moonveil’s innovative approach to Web3 gaming aligns with Polygon Labs’ vision for the future of blockchain. By supporting Moonveil nodes, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing the next era of gaming through zk-powered technology and seamless interoperability, enabling true ownership and more empowering, interconnected experiences for players.

A total of 50,000 nodes will be available to the public via a two-phase launch featuring a Whitelist Round (Oct. 22) and a Public Round (Oct. 24). Applicants can secure a whitelist spot by engaging in Moonveil campaigns, AMAs and through partners' campaigns.

Node activation expected to happen in Q1, 2025

Moonveil CEO MJ values the support of Polygon Labs and other participants in the node sale and invites more DeFi and GameFi enthusiasts to join the program:

This investment is a testament to the potential of what we are building, reflecting where web3 gaming has come from and where it’s now headed. With this fantastic support from Polygon Labs, we can turbocharge our mission to create a gaming world in which players and developers are able to thrive. I believe the growth of our builder grants program will help catalyze innovation and attract top developers to Moonveil.

Moonveil Nodes will play a vital role in the platform’s progressive decentralization strategy and will sync with Polygon CDK’s Gitbook updates. Node operators will contribute to decentralizing Data Availability, Proof Verification and Transaction Sequencing, three technology pillars of what Moonveil offers to game developers on EVM.

Node activation is scheduled for Q1, 2025, but 25% of node operators’ tokens will be unlocked after the token generation event, leaving 70% to be distributed over three years. The remaining 5% has been provisioned for community rewards, which will commence shortly after the TGE.