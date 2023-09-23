Moonbeam (GLMR) Delegation Pioneers Getting NFT Rewards: Details

The first enthusiasts of Moonbeam (GLMR), a Polkadot (DOT) smart contract environment, can grab their exclusive "I Delegated" NFTs. The deadline for the inaugural generation of delegators expired yesterday, Sept. 22, 2023.

First GLMR delegators get "I Delegated" NFTs: Details

The first generation of delegators of GLMR, the core native governance asset of Moonbeam smart contracts platform, are getting their commemorative "I Delegated" non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Moonbeam (GLMR) team is hosting an airdrop to reward the most active customers and community enthusiasts.

1/ It’s been a stellar couple of weeks since we unleashed the brand-new dashboard! 🌙🚀



To celebrate, we’ve got something truly special for all you #MoonbeamDelegation pioneers: commemorative I Delegated NFTs! 🎉🎉



⚠️ But here’s the deal, you’ve got until Friday, September 22nd… pic.twitter.com/bMLJVyGdIR — Moonbeam Network (@MoonbeamNetwork) September 18, 2023

Every holder of the GLMR token who allocated them to this or that delegator before Sept. 22 is eligible for the exclusive NFT airdrop. This initiative is designed to be an incentive for the next rounds of delegation.

According to data provided by Moonbeam's official delegation portal, there are 135 entities that are acting as delegates as of printing time. The largest of them allocated almost 210,000 GLMR tokens and is now operating 1.8% of voting weight.

The majority of delegators joined the ecosystem in July-August 2023. The most influential communities of delegates include dozens of entities, data says.

As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2023, Moonbeam Network (GLMR) allowed the largest Ethereum DEX Uniswap (UNI) to land on the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem.

Moonbeam's GLMR price dropped by almost 13% since delegation announcements

Moonbeam Network, the winner of the first Polkadot (DOT) parachain auction, is designed to allow EVM-based dApps to start using the WASM-based Polkadot (DOT) platform.

In order to migrate toward the ultimate level of decentralization, it announced the procedure of delegation on Sept. 5, 2023, inviting all GLMR enthusiasts to support the activists with their tokens.

The GLMR price failed to react positively on this step: It lost almost 13% and reached a local low at $0.162. As such, GLMR is changing hands 98.9% down compared to its all-time high.

Its "sister chain" Moonriver sees its MOVR asset down by 99.2%, CoinMarketCap data says.