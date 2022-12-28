Mike Novogratz Remains Long-Term Believer in Bitcoin (BTC)

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 20:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that bear markets are for building
Mike Novogratz Remains Long-Term Believer in Bitcoin (BTC)
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes that bear markets are ideal opportunities to continue building. According to his recent tweet, the cryptocurrency mogul remains a believer in Bitcoin in the long term. 

Earlier today, it was announced that Argo Blockchain had agreed to sell Helios, its Dickens County, Texas-based mining facility, to Galaxy Digital for $65 million in order to avoid filing for bankruptcy protection. Furthermore, Galaxy will be refinancing Argo's debt. The transaction is scheduled to be finalized by the end of this month.    

Novogratz views the firm's purchase of Helios as an important step towards “building for the decentralized future.” In addition to expanding Galaxy’s mining capabilities, the acquisition will provide them with the ability to act as a “host” for other miners as well.

Related
Former SEC Enforcement Attorney Suggests Bitcoin Is Unregistered Security
The company began mining bitcoin in 2021 and outsourced much of its operations to hosting providers during this period. According to Novogratz, they have always been open to transfering their miners to sites owned by Galaxy Digital—and Helios allows them to do just that.

Novogratz laid out a simple thesis for success in mining: secure low-cost electricity and purchase ASIC machines at cheap prices. By bringing its operations in-house with Helios, it would be able to gain these advantages.

The purchase aligns with Galaxy’s goal of creating a sprawling cryptocurrency ecosystem that now mining capabilities via Helios.

#Bitcoin News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for December 28
12/28/2022 - 20:00
XRP Price Analysis for December 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
12/28/2022 - 19:16
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC v. Ripple Case Will End in Settlement, Believes Majority of XRP Community
12/28/2022 - 15:55
SEC v. Ripple Case Will End in Settlement, Believes Majority of XRP Community
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev