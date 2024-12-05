MicroStrategy (MSTR) Surges 10% Before Paring Gains

The stock of MicroStrategy (MSTR) is having a rather volatile trading session.

Advertisement

The company's shares opened roughly 10% higher due to Bitcoin's recent rally. However, they are now down by roughly 2.5%.

MSTR then ended up slipping to as low as $392 after hitting an intraday high of $444.

As reported by U.Today, the number one corporate Bitcoin holder recently acquired another $1.5 billion worth of BTC. The total value of its Bitcoin holdings currently stands at more than $40 billion.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Bitcoin hit a new all-time peak of $103,679, but it has since given up some of its gains, currently trading at $100,840.

The majority of crypto-related stocks are currently in the red now that Bitcoin has failed to maintain its bullish momentum after the US stock market opened.

The shares of Coinbase (COIN) are down by 0.44%. Marathon Digital (MARA) is also down by 0.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which tends to have a high level of correlation with Bitcoin, is up by 0.072% at press time.

Analyst Jeff Walton has noted that MicroStrategy managed to record $10 billion worth of trading volume during its first two hours of trading.

"This is an insane statistic for a company that isn’t currently included in 4 of the top 5 ETFs on the planet Trading with the big boys," he said.