Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    MicroStrategy at all-time high: Did Bitcoin help?
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 12:32
    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy's aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy has contributed significantly to the company's stock price reaching an all-time high. The rise in Bitcoin's value has directly benefited the company's stockholders because it has continuously purchased substantial quantities of the cryptocurrency

    Advertisement

    The market is becoming more confident in MicroStrategy's plan to incorporate Bitcoin into its balance sheet, as evidenced by the company's remarkable stock chart rally, especially in the last 12 months. Notably, after the company decided to buy Bitcoin, MicroStrategy's stock began to rise sharply after trading flatly for years. 

    Article image
    Source: SaylorTracker

    As Bitcoin's value rises and MicroStrategy's holdings gain value, this rise is being observed once more. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has made frequent purchases of Bitcoin and has repeatedly reaffirmed the company's commitment to it. Based on the company's portfolio tracker, MicroStrategy has purchased over $17 billion worth of Bitcoin at an average purchase price of about $39,000 per coin. 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    'It's a Brain': Cardano Creator Explains Major Bitcoin Innovation

    Related
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days, But It Is Not Enough
    Fri, 10/25/2024 - 10:24
    3.4 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 7 Days, But It Is Not Enough
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    With Bitcoin's current price at over $67,000, this strategy has demonstrated a significant return on investment, with a portfolio increase of over 72% for this strategy. Recent purchases by MicroStrategy which included the purchase of over 74,000 Bitcoin on Sept. 20, 2024, at an average price of $61,750 per Bitcoin, demonstrate the company's buying spree. The recent spike in the stock was a result of this calculated move.

    The portfolio tracker and on-chain data both demonstrate a consistent rise in MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings over the past few months, confirming Saylor's long-held conviction that the cryptocurrency is a store of value and an inflation hedge.

    To sum up, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin buying spree is directly responsible for the company's stock hitting its all-time high. The company's stock will probably keep rising as long as Bitcoin maintains or rises in value, confirming MicroStrategy's position as a leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

    #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 12:10
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 12:06
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Almost 200 Participants Grace European Gaming Congress 2024, as Organizers Already Plan Warsaw Return
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy Hits All-Time High Following Massive Bitcoin Buying Spree
    New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts
    35,000 Ethereum (ETH) Mystery Stunned World's Oldest Cryptocurrency Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD