    MicroStrategy Allegedly Transfers $793 Million Worth of Bitcoin to New Addresses

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Virginia-based business intelligence firm now owns close to 450,000 Bitcoins
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 8:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Earlier today, Coinbase Prime Custody addresses linked to MicroStrategy transferred $793 million worth of Bitcoin to new wallets, according to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics platform Arkham Intelligence.

    Arkham originally identified MicroStrategy's on-chain holdings back in February. The firm found out that most of its holdings were pooled with other Fidelity clients. A portion of its holdings was also in segregated custody, which includes Coinbase Prime.

    Coinbase announced that it was selected as MicroStrategy's primary execution partner back in December 2020.

    The latest transfers are highly likely to be internal arrangements.

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy recently announced its eighth weekly purchase in a row.

    Its Bitcoin coffees have now grown to nearly 450,000 coins. The total value of its holdings currently stands at $41.8 billion, according to data provided by BiTBO.

    Top Angel Investor Takes Dig at MicroStrategy as Stock Plunges 8%
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 08:07
    Top Angel Investor Takes Dig at MicroStrategy as Stock Plunges 8%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has repeatedly rejected the idea of taking profits.

    After the price of the leading cryptocurrency surpassed $100,000 last month, Saylor said that the community would permanently lose trust in him if MicroStrategy were to start selling Bitcoin.

    MicroStrategy turned out to be one of the biggest winners of 2024, with its stock surging by more than 350%. It ended 2024 as the 139th largest company after briefly entering the top 100. It managed to jump 530 companies in just a year.

    However, it is also worth noting that MSTR shares are down 47% from their record high of $543, which can be seen as a worrying sign. The "infinite money" glitch appears to be glitching. However, Saylor is known for having stunning comebacks, which is why many MSTR bulls remain unfazed by the brutal correction.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

