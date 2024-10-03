Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%

Michael Saylor, an American businessman and CEO of MicroStrategy, is known for being a big supporter of Bitcoin (BTC). He recently made another post about the major cryptocurrency. It is worth noting that Saylor often posts about Bitcoin, and sometimes his posts seem a bit out there, but they perfectly reflect the vision Saylor has for the cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

The latest post was no different, as the MicroStrategy CEO delivered. In what may be a new description for the major cryptocurrency, Saylor referred to it as "lightning in a bottle," accompanied by the image of lightning in a Bitcoin bottle.

In general, Saylor's new statement is part of an idiom - to catch lightning in a bottle - meaning to succeed in a very fortunate or unlikely way.

Advertisement

On the one hand, one could argue that Bitcoin indeed offers this very rare opportunity to become extremely lucky. On the other hand, the very idea of lightning in a bottle can be thought of as a concentrated bundle of energy, and perhaps, in Saylor's opinion, it is an indication that Bitcoin has yet to reach its full potential, and when the bottle is opened, the cryptocurrency will explode with a burst of power.

While Michael Saylor continues to support Bitcoin with bullish posts and tweets that only hint at the potential exponential growth to come, the first cryptocurrency itself is falling victim to geopolitical tensions and the capitulation of market participants.

Thus, since the beginning of the week of the new month of October, the price of BTC lost 7.84% and found itself at around $60,400.