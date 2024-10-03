Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Michael Saylor delivers never-before-heard description of Bitcoin as 'lightning in a bottle'
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 16:06
    Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, an American businessman and CEO of MicroStrategy, is known for being a big supporter of Bitcoin (BTC). He recently made another post about the major cryptocurrency. It is worth noting that Saylor often posts about Bitcoin, and sometimes his posts seem a bit out there, but they perfectly reflect the vision Saylor has for the cryptocurrency. 

    Advertisement

    The latest post was no different, as the MicroStrategy CEO delivered. In what may be a new description for the major cryptocurrency, Saylor referred to it as "lightning in a bottle," accompanied by the image of lightning in a Bitcoin bottle. 

    Related
    Bitcoin All-Time High Loading Despite Bearish Pressure, Predicts Analyst
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 14:44
    Bitcoin All-Time High Loading Despite Bearish Pressure, Predicts Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%
    Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Drop: Community Speaks Out
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal

    In general, Saylor's new statement is part of an idiom - to catch lightning in a bottle - meaning to succeed in a very fortunate or unlikely way. 

    Advertisement

    On the one hand, one could argue that Bitcoin indeed offers this very rare opportunity to become extremely lucky. On the other hand, the very idea of lightning in a bottle can be thought of as a concentrated bundle of energy, and perhaps, in Saylor's opinion, it is an indication that Bitcoin has yet to reach its full potential, and when the bottle is opened, the cryptocurrency will explode with a burst of power.

    Related
    Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Tweet From NBA Legend Who 'Talks' to Satoshi
    Thu, 10/03/2024 - 13:12
    Bullish Bitcoin 'Uptober' Tweet From NBA Legend Who 'Talks' to Satoshi
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    While Michael Saylor continues to support Bitcoin with bullish posts and tweets that only hint at the potential exponential growth to come, the first cryptocurrency itself is falling victim to geopolitical tensions and the capitulation of market participants. 

    Thus, since the beginning of the week of the new month of October, the price of BTC lost 7.84% and found itself at around $60,400.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 3, 2024 - 15:53
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 3
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 3, 2024 - 15:51
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Calls Bitcoin 'Lightning in a Bottle' as BTC Drops 7%
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 3
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD