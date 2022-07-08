MEXC Global Exchange Enables Crypto Purchasing with Cards

Fri, 07/08/2022 - 07:24
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange MEXC Global makes crypto purchasing for no-coiners more streamlined than ever before
Cover image via unsplash.com

Contents

New solution is set to allow crypto newbies from 180 countries globally to start buying cryptocurrency coins with familiar payment methods.

MEXC Global partners Visa, Mastercard to enable fiat crypto purchasing

According to the press release shared by the MEXC Global team, its crypto exchange started supporting fiat-to-crypto payments on June 30, 2022.

As such, every user of MEXC Global can purchase cryptocurrencies in amounts up to $5,000 in equivalent with his/her debit and credit cards in a single transaction.

Anthony Guo, the head of payment at MEXC Global, highlights the critical importance of such integrations for the progress of global crypto adoption:

By enabling crypto purchase through Visa and MasterCard directly, MEXC Global is delivering a faster, simpler, and more connected experience for its users — making it easier for users to convert fiat into crypto assets, which opens up the ownership of cryptocurrency to millions of people where bank card is the dominant medium of transaction.

As Visa and MasterCard combined generated $8.46 trillion in payments processed in 2021 only, this collaboration unlocks amazing opportunities for all participants in digital assets trading markets.

MEXC’s Global Bank Transfer Program goes live

MEXC Global’s team also highlights that this cooperation creates a symbiotic business relationship that can boost the progress of crypto technology.

Earlier this year, MEXC Global introduced its Global Bank Transfer Program option. With the Global Bank Transfer Program enabled, users in North America and Europe can buy and sell crypto from their bank accounts through SWIFT and FedWire networks.

This instrument is available for customers with zero fees.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Can Now Be Traded Against Circle's Stablecoin on MEXC Global

As covered by U.Today previously, in May 2022, MEXC Global added the two most popular dog-themed memecoins to its stack of assets. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) are available against Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and major altcoins.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

