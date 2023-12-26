Meme Moguls (MGLS) Pre-Sale In Spotlight in December, 2023 while Solana (SOL) and Injective (INJ) Top Altcoins Recover Fast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ecosystems behind Solana (SOL) and Injective (INJ) spiked during the past month, which resulted in a price increase for both projects. With their expansion, they will become far more accessible, and demand for their native cryptocurrencies can increase as well.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is picking up significant attention with its blockchain ICO.

Solana (SOL) expands with Helio and Trezor

Helio announced on December 20, 2023, that it is running the Solana (SOL) Pay plugin on top of Shopify, which marked a major expansion of its ecosystem.

Other communities also joined this revolution, including MonkeDAO, Okay Bears, Famous Fox Federation, and Fresh. Trezor, one of the most popular hardware wallets, also announced that it supports the Solana blockchain on the same day. This means that both the Trazor Model T, and Trezor Safe 3 support Solana and all other SPL tokens.

Meme Moguls (MGLS) introduces simulated trading in a P2E ecosystem

Meme Moguls (MGLS) is an upcoming Play-to-Earn (P2E) platform that will help traders learn how to make investments and improve their investment strategies. It will do this by enabling access to simulated trading.

In this ecosystem, an easch player will be able to begin $100,000 in virtual cash. Afterward, they can build a portfolio of meme-inspired assets. They can get rewards and improve their skills, and by doing so, they can improve their trading strategies.

The ecosystem will even feature a Farming Program where anyone can engage with staking pools. Every player can contribute their MGLS balance to the staking pools, and as a result, get access to fixed passive capital gains on a monthly level.

Players need to compete with one another, and afterward, they can climb the leaderboards. The higher they go, the better rewards they can receive and can unlock Moguls status.

There are also NFTs that players can buy or sell, and they can vary in rarity, where they can enhance the overall trading capability and improve trading conditions.

During Stage 3 of the presale, the team is hosting a $10,000 giveaway. The participation occurs through Zelay. Each player needs to complete specific criteria in order to become eligible for the rewards.

Injective (INJ) sees massive expansion with Starship, GUARDA Wallet and so on

Injective (INJ) saw a major level of attention following its expansion as well. Starship, on December 20, 2023, integrated Injective, but they were not the only ones. DEX Screener began tracking the network on the same day.

Following this, Injective announced that they would host the Illuminate Hackathon together with Google Cloud. The GUARDA Wallet is integrated with its mainnet, and Moon App was also integrated on top of the platform.

Aside from Solana and Injective growing in ecosystem size, another crypto that is picking up significant attention with its blockchain ICO is Meme Moguls. During Stage 3, the MGLS token is offered at a value of just $0.0025.