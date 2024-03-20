MANTRA’s Token Strength Might Get Tested to $2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

MANTRA’s native token OM has recently witnessed a surge in its market performance, displaying extremely high volatility and strong bullish potential. However, there is a lot to uncover.

The technical outlook for OM has been notably bullish, with the token breaking past its prior highs to set a new peak. With this upswing we saw a discernible uptick in volume, indicating growing buying interest.

OM/USDT Chart by TradingView

As OM rises, the immediate price target of $1 is now within reach. The level is critical, not just as a milestone but also as a potential launching pad for further price development. The STOCH RSI is, however, showing a reversal possibility due to a slightly overextended rally.

Anticipating resistance

Despite all the momentum, the asset finds itself approaching a potential correction zone ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. This region could become a battleground where selling pressure from existing holders converges with the buying power of those who are willing to gain more risk exposure. A push beyond this resistance zone would mark a substantial bullish signal, pushing OM higher.

The rally, while remarkable, is not short of volatility. The explosive nature of the recent price movement signifies an unstable market, where reversals could occur swiftly. It is important to approach the market with a degree of caution, aware that today's robust rally could face a sudden shift tomorrow.

Fundamental strengths

OM's fundamentals present a promising picture, with MANTRA positioned on a massive market for tokenizing real-world assets (RWA), estimated at $16 trillion. It is the only RWA-focused layer-1 blockchain crafted for regulatory compliance and asset tokenization. As of now, MANTRA is considered one of the biggest RWA projects on platforms like CoinGecko, which helps its market presence.

Readiness for regulatory compliance makes OM interesting for developers and institutional investors. Moreover, the token's accessibility through exchanges such as Binance and OKX enhances its adoption within the space and among retail investors.

The staking mechanism of MANTRA further incentivizes participants through a 1.35x boost on staked OM leading up to its mainnet launch, emphasizing the allure for long-term holders.

The leadership team behind MANTRA has gained years of expertise from industry leaders like HSBC, Deloitte and Bitmex, providing the project with a sense of reliability and a clear strategic direction.

In a nutshell, while OM's journey skyward is filled with volatility and backed by solid fundamentals and experience, 150% growth is not the most stable thing in the financial world, hence, caution is advised. Avoiding hotheaded decisions and making weighted trades is the most viable and clear way to avoid losses due to exceptionally high volatility.