MANTRA Chain (OM) Targets RWA Tokenization in Middle East and Asia: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As decentralized technologies are getting more and more mature, blockchain disruption changes the status quo in the economy. Tokenization of assets from the “real” economy segment remains the most ambitious yet challenging use case for Web3 developers of the EVM and non-EVM segments.

MANTRA Chain (OM) addresses bottlenecks in the RWA tokenization segment focused on the Middle East and Asia, two promising regions for digital fintech solution adoption.

MANTRA Chain (OM) building L1 for RWAs

Introduced back in 2021 as MANTRA DAO, the ecosystem of MANTRA Chain (OM) is now working on solutions for RWA on-chain tokenization. Technically, the blockchain is emerging as a pivotal force for adeptly bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), while adhering to institutional-grade regulations and compliance.

🎯 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 #𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀: 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧.



MANTRA aims to revolutionize the world of finance through the tokenization of real world assets (RWAs) and the promotion of global financial… pic.twitter.com/hEplUXOYqd — MANTRA ✈️ DAS London (@MANTRA_Chain) March 13, 2024

Real-world assets (including real estate, commodities, stocks, indices and bonds) have been constrained by legacy systems. The tokenization of traditionally illiquid assets is crucial for bringing RWAs on-chain, yet it faces challenges such as liquidity fragmentation, regulatory compliance, interoperability and the need for a secure, scalable and robust blockchain infrastructure.

MANTRA Chain's regulation-ready layer-1 blockchain attempts to find a resource-effective solution to these challenges, featuring interoperability and an advanced user experience for various categories of potential customers.

Leveraging power of Cosmos SDK and OM token for real-world use cases

The protocol's technical design is built on the top of MANTRA Chain, an L1 high-performance blockchain developed via Cosmos SDK. As such, it leverages all the benefits of the CosmWasm ecosystem of blockchains.

MANTRA Chain ecosystem uses OM token as a foundation for its tokenomic processes. Proceeding rapidly to Testnet Phase 2, MANTRA Chain is drawing significant attention for its unique propositions. As a newly approved token, OM has also gained significant attention in accordance with the recently passed DAO proposal to make OM the native token of the MANTRA Chain.

Currently, OM is one of the top 250 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The token is available for purchase on a plethora of centralized (Binance, OKX, Gate.io) and decentralized (Uniswap) exchanges.

Underpinned by OM as its core utility and governance token, MANTRA Chain features modules such as the MANTRA Compliance Module, Asset Module, Token Service Module and Guard Module. Each module is designed to address persistent challenges within the current blockchain infrastructure. These modules not only streamline regulatory adherence in Web3 but also empower entities to issue, manage and trade security tokens, thereby enhancing the security of the protocols.

Toward industry-leading security and 100% regulatory compliance

Addressing the regulatory challenges that have hindered the smooth transition of RWAs on-chain, MANTRA Chain offers a novel pathway, unlocking the potential for these assets to seamlessly transition into the digital realm.

Simply put, MANTRA Chain's significant rise and recognition in the space highlight the critical gap of regulation and compliance in the traditional asset tokenization market. As a flagbearer, MANTRA is collaborating with various government institutions for RWA tokenization licenses, complying with unique regulatory frameworks.

These developments promise seamless onboarding for dApps, to be built on MANTRA, as they will not have to navigate licensing and regulatory procedures themselves, thanks to MANTRA's comprehensive approach.