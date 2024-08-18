Dogecoin Creator Receives 420,690 NEIRO: Here's His Reaction

Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin (DOGE), recently received an unexpected gesture from a meme cryptocurrency enthusiast. Markus, known online as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had shared a video of a mature woman gambling in a casino, accompanied by a sarcastic question about millennials inheriting wealth from their parents. This post prompted various reactions, but one stood out notably.

An anonymous supporter sent Markus 420,690 NEIRO, valued at $5,551. The sender’s message explained that the gift was meant for Markus and his children as a nod to his role in the creation and legacy of Dogecoin, suggesting it was appropriate for him to have a share of the new meme coin associated with DOGE.

Markus' response was understated; he simply posted a prayer hands emoji. The creator's stance on NEIRO, which was once promoted as a potential successor to DOGE, remains unclear. However, Markus often denied any ties to any other meme cryptocurrency, except Dogecoin, which he developed with Jackson Palmer back in 2013.

🙏 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 17, 2024

Funnily enough, many people compare the current meme coin cycle to the same casino and gambling, but on a different level. So while the adult generation is playing the literal casino, the younger generation is gambling on meme cryptocurrencies.

What is NEIRO?

NEIRO is a meme cryptocurrency created after the popularity of Dogecoin. Named after Kabosu Mama's new dog, Neiro, it represents a continuation of the meme coin phenomenon that began with DOGE.

However, while Dogecoin is a legitimate and time-tested asset, Neiro and similar coins remain suspect and should be used with caution.