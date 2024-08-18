Dogecoin Creator Receives 420,690 NEIRO: Here's His Reaction

Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin (DOGE), recently received an unexpected gesture from a meme cryptocurrency enthusiast. Markus, known online as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had shared a video of a mature woman gambling in a casino, accompanied by a sarcastic question about millennials inheriting wealth from their parents. This post prompted various reactions, but one stood out notably.
An anonymous supporter sent Markus 420,690 NEIRO, valued at $5,551. The sender’s message explained that the gift was meant for Markus and his children as a nod to his role in the creation and legacy of Dogecoin, suggesting it was appropriate for him to have a share of the new meme coin associated with DOGE.
Markus' response was understated; he simply posted a prayer hands emoji. The creator's stance on NEIRO, which was once promoted as a potential successor to DOGE, remains unclear. However, Markus often denied any ties to any other meme cryptocurrency, except Dogecoin, which he developed with Jackson Palmer back in 2013.
Funnily enough, many people compare the current meme coin cycle to the same casino and gambling, but on a different level. So while the adult generation is playing the literal casino, the younger generation is gambling on meme cryptocurrencies.
What is NEIRO?
NEIRO is a meme cryptocurrency created after the popularity of Dogecoin. Named after Kabosu Mama's new dog, Neiro, it represents a continuation of the meme coin phenomenon that began with DOGE.
However, while Dogecoin is a legitimate and time-tested asset, Neiro and similar coins remain suspect and should be used with caution.