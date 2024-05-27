Major SHIB Rival FLOKI Jumps by 22%: Reasons

Advertisement

FLOKI, one of the largest meme coin cryptocurrency ecosystems, demonstrates brilliant performance despite overall market apathetic dynamics. This should be attributed to upcoming Coinbase listing and major announcement expected by community.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) soars by 22%, becomes top trending token on Binance, OKX

Today, on May 27, 2024, the price of Floki Inu (FLOKI) cryptocurrency, major rival of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), reached a multimonth high over $0.0002770. In 12 hours, the FLOKI price surged by more than 22%.

The official X account of the project retweeted the minimalistic cryptic ad video showing the date 27.05.2024 for a game-changing announcement.

It looks like the community of Floki (FLOKI) traders is excited. The asset jumped into the "Trending" sections of Binance (BNB) and OKX, two top-tier centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystems.

Besides expectations of a mysterious announcement, the hype around FLOKI on the markets should be attributed to its hotly anticipated debut on Coinbase's perpetuals dashboard.

FLOKI/USDT perpetuals trading on Coinbase is set to kick off on May 30, 2024.

As covered by U.Today previously, Floki Inu (FLOKI) jumped into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization last March.

Small-cap meme coins rocketing amid DOGE, SHIB poor performance

Some other mainstream meme coins also demonstrate spicy gains today. For instance, Mog Coin (MOG) added 33% in 24 hours and surpassed a half-billion valuation.

Turbo (TURBO) witnessed an unprecedented 65.8% upsurge in 24 hours and almost reached a $500 million valuation today as well.

Meanwhile, large meme coins demonstrate mediocre 1-4% overnight gains, while overall crypto capitalization is only up by 0.8%.