Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known within the SHIB community as Lucie, has published a post to send a message to those inside the community who are criticizing both the SHIB team and their major creations – SHIB and layer-2 solution Shibarium.

"Go ahead and do it yourself"

Lucie published a message to address all those who have been pouring criticism on the Shiba Inu meme coin, the developer team behind it, as well as its ecosystem, including the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

Lucie politely suggested that if these critics think they can do something better, instead of being rude and criticizing they should “just go ahead and do it” themselves. The SHIB marketing lead reminded the vast global SHIB community that in the world of blockchain and decentralized cryptocurrencies “everyone can do their part, be the best SHIB, and succeed.”

This is one of the advantages of freedom and decentralization, she added. She also made a reminder that when it comes to the SHIB ecosystem, the Shibarium blockchain, “there are no owners.”

If you think you can do something better, please do.

Don’t be rude, just go ahead and do it yourself.

It’s a different world where everyone can do their part, be the best $SHIB , and succeed.

That’s the beauty of freedom and decentralization.



THERE ARE NO OWNERS



If you are… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) May 27, 2024

The SHIB team has been facing criticism from various community members recently, in particular regarding the slow process of burning Shiba Inu tokens. Lucie has been constantly tweeting back that burning SHIB via Shibarium is everyone’s responsibility and that the more on-chain activity there is the more SHIB coins will be eventually burned.

"Diamond holder" dumps billions of SHIB

The official X account of the Shiba Inu token spread the word about a dormant “diamond holder” of SHIB selling a massive amount of these meme coins – almost 50 billion SHIB.

He bought them on February 1, 2021, for 2 ETH (worth $2,625 back then). SHIB was released in August 2020 and by February 2021, it was an unknown project that hardly anyone believed in.

Three years ago, a dedicated member of our community took a leap of faith and invested in $SHIB. Today, they’re celebrating a monumental 419x gain! 🎉



This incredible journey showcases the power of patience, belief, and the potential of Shiba Inu. https://t.co/xJaPFaq7uA — Shib (@Shibtoken) May 27, 2024

After holding that impressive stash for 3.5 years, he has sold it for a whopping 278.1 ETH evaluated at $1.1 million. He made a substantial gain of 419x.

SHIB burns jump 79%

The Shibburn tracker has published a tweet to report an increase in the SHIB burn rate that has occurred over the last 24 hours. The increase came close to 80%. As it happened, a total of 5,573,534 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets.