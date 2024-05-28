Advertisement
    Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    SHIB team representative has addressed Shiba Inu critics and the SHIB community
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 8:38
    Major SHIB Call Issued by Shiba Inu Team to Community, Here's What It Says
    Contents
    Marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known within the SHIB community as Lucie, has published a post to send a message to those inside the community who are criticizing both the SHIB team and their major creations – SHIB and layer-2 solution Shibarium.

    "Go ahead and do it yourself"

    Lucie published a message to address all those who have been pouring criticism on the Shiba Inu meme coin, the developer team behind it, as well as its ecosystem, including the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium.

    Lucie politely suggested that if these critics think they can do something better, instead of being rude and criticizing they should “just go ahead and do it” themselves. The SHIB marketing lead reminded the vast global SHIB community that in the world of blockchain and decentralized cryptocurrencies “everyone can do their part, be the best SHIB, and succeed.”

    This is one of the advantages of freedom and decentralization, she added. She also made a reminder that when it comes to the SHIB ecosystem, the Shibarium blockchain, “there are no owners.”

    The SHIB team has been facing criticism from various community members recently, in particular regarding the slow process of burning Shiba Inu tokens. Lucie has been constantly tweeting back that burning SHIB via Shibarium is everyone’s responsibility and that the more on-chain activity there is the more SHIB coins will be eventually burned.

    "Diamond holder" dumps billions of SHIB

    The official X account of the Shiba Inu token spread the word about a dormant “diamond holder” of SHIB selling a massive amount of these meme coins – almost 50 billion SHIB.

    He bought them on February 1, 2021, for 2 ETH (worth $2,625 back then). SHIB was released in August 2020 and by February 2021, it was an unknown project that hardly anyone believed in.

    After holding that impressive stash for 3.5 years, he has sold it for a whopping 278.1 ETH evaluated at $1.1 million. He made a substantial gain of 419x.

    SHIB burns jump 79%

    The Shibburn tracker has published a tweet to report an increase in the SHIB burn rate that has occurred over the last 24 hours. The increase came close to 80%. As it happened, a total of 5,573,534 SHIB meme coins were transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
