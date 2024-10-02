Advertisement
    Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Taking Off, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Communities in Focus

    article image
    Guest Author
    Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale gains traction in Q4 2024
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 14:06
    Lunex Network (LNEX) Pre-Sale Taking Off, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Communities in Focus
    Following a protracted period of market sell-off, which made crypto aficionados question whether the bull market had ended, optimistic momentum at last took the front stage. Concurrent with the general optimistic attitude of the market, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices have experienced a clear climb.

    However, entering into the crypto scene is a new player namely Lunex Network. Aiming to enhance the swapping and trading of coins alongside other benefits, this revolutionary platform is capturing investors’ attention.  

    Lunex Network (LNEX) pre-sale researched by community

    The DeFi swap industry is set to explode as blockchain technology spreads more widely and cryptocurrencies get more embraced all around. Furthermore, expected to be worth more than $337 billion by 2030 and expanding at a CAGR of 28.2%, is the DeFi technology market. By just grabbing a little portion of this market share, Lunex Network can explode in value.

    Lunex Network is a DeFi protocol with over 50,000 swappable cryptocurrencies available meanwhile. This platform seeks to save investors time and money by making swapping cryptocurrencies across several blockchains more effective, therefore lowering their costs. LNEX token holders, meantime, also get further advantages like discounted transaction fees.

    Moreover, LNEX token holders also gain access to exclusive features like liquidity mining and node leasing. These benefits can further boost the demand for the LNEX token which will result in an increase in the token’s price. For now, each LNEX token is available for only $0.0013 in the presale stage 2.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction remains bullish

    Over the previous month, the Dogecoin price has increased somewhat remarkably. Furthermore, although Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased more than 16% over the past 30 days, its possible price movement excites its holders.

    Over the previous week, the Dogecoin price jumped noticeably—about 10%—from $0.107 to $0.118. Additionally, with a 7.96% price volatility, Dogecoin (DOGE) noted roughly 57% green days in the past month.

    Looking further ahead, a recent Dogecoin price prediction projects a yearly low for Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2025 to be $0.102. Moreover, some analysts think that Dogecoin (DOGE) might reach the $0.49 mark in 2025.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart looks optimistic

    Though a 3-week-long consolidation beginning in September, the Shiba Inu coin emerged from its extended range in the upward direction. Rising outside the $0.000015 resistance zone, the Shiba Inu coin rallied by about 20% during the past week from $0.000014 to $0.000018.

    Moreover, last month's Shiba Inu price chart analysis reveals that the coin rose by around 28% from $0.000013. Since they keep optimism for future portfolio gains, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders have been delighted about these price increases over the past week and month.

    Meanwhile some analysts think Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still optimistic and that the increase may not halt anytime soon.

    Investors looking for the next big thing in cryptocurrency are looking to Lunex Network as it offers a one-stop venue for all transactions connected to DeFi, despite the optimistic attitude around both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).  

