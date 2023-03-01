Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Following the upward trend of ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain, the number of Litecoin ordinal inscriptions has reached a new high.

Software developer Anthony Guerrera created Litecoin Ordinals after forking the Bitcoin Ordinals Github repository on Feb. 19.

While the Litecoin network differs from Bitcoin in several ways, the two code bases are comparable. These similarities include the features of Segregated Witness (Segwit) and Taproot, which enable ordinal inscriptions on the Litecoin network.

The number of Litecoin-based ordinals has rapidly increased since the codebase was made public and Guerrera posted the first one on Twitter. The Litecoin Foundation reports that there are currently 60,000 ordinal inscriptions on the Litecoin blockchain.

There are now over 60,000 ordinals inscriptions on Litecoin.



Do you love that it shows how many people value / build on LTC? It's open source innovative genius!



Or hate the unnecessary bloat they're adding to the Litecoin blockchain? LTC should be for payments! — Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) March 1, 2023

Ordinals took over the Bitcoin network in January, and there are currently 231,676 Bitcoin ordinal Inscriptions, according to Dune Analytics data.



Digital assets inscribed on a Satoshi, the smallest unit of value in Bitcoin (BTC), are known as ordinal inscriptions, which are analogous to NFTs.

The Taproot upgrade, which went live on the Bitcoin network on Nov. 14, 2021, made it possible to inscribe on Satoshis, named after the Bitcoin creator, who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Per IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin has seen a surge in profit for its holders, with over 52.89% currently in the money. At the time of writing, Litecoin (LTC) was up 4% in the last 24 hours at $98.