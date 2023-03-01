Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:48
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Number of Litecoin-based ordinals rapidly increased
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Following the upward trend of ordinal inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain, the number of Litecoin ordinal inscriptions has reached a new high.

Software developer Anthony Guerrera created Litecoin Ordinals after forking the Bitcoin Ordinals Github repository on Feb. 19.

While the Litecoin network differs from Bitcoin in several ways, the two code bases are comparable. These similarities include the features of Segregated Witness (Segwit) and Taproot, which enable ordinal inscriptions on the Litecoin network.

The number of Litecoin-based ordinals has rapidly increased since the codebase was made public and Guerrera posted the first one on Twitter. The Litecoin Foundation reports that there are currently 60,000 ordinal inscriptions on the Litecoin blockchain.

Ordinals took over the Bitcoin network in January, and there are currently 231,676 Bitcoin ordinal Inscriptions, according to Dune Analytics data.

Digital assets inscribed on a Satoshi, the smallest unit of value in Bitcoin (BTC), are known as ordinal inscriptions, which are analogous to NFTs.

The Taproot upgrade, which went live on the Bitcoin network on Nov. 14, 2021, made it possible to inscribe on Satoshis, named after the Bitcoin creator, who goes by the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

Per IntoTheBlock data, Litecoin has seen a surge in profit for its holders, with over 52.89% currently in the money. At the time of writing, Litecoin (LTC) was up 4% in the last 24 hours at $98.

#Litecoin News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
03/01/2023 - 14:31
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
03/01/2023 - 14:13
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
03/01/2023 - 13:55
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Ordinal Inscriptions Set New Record, Price Jumps 4%: Details
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
Shibarium to Be Used by Hundreds of Projects So Far, Bone Is a Must: Source
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
These Unobvious Protocols Might Benefit from Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Predicts World Economy Collapse: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Ethereum (ETH) Core Developer Reports Bug on Recent Sepolia Hard Fork: Details
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Optimism (OP) up 16%, Here Are 2 Key Factors Fueling Its Bullish Sentiment
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
Shiba Inu (SHIB) APY Reaches 1-Month Low, and It's More Bullish Than You Think
XRP Scam Alert: India's State Governor Hacked to Promote Fake Ripple XRP Airdrop
XRP Scam Alert: India's State Governor Hacked to Promote Fake Ripple XRP Airdrop
Elon Musk-Shytoshi Kusama Identity Rumor Clarified Once and for All: Details
Elon Musk-Shytoshi Kusama Identity Rumor Clarified Once and for All: Details
Visa Head of Crypto Pushes Back on Claims of Cutting off Crypto Partnerships
Visa Head of Crypto Pushes Back on Claims of Cutting off Crypto Partnerships
Show all