Litecoin (LTC): Here's What Might Happen With It in Next 8 Weeks

'Silver' of cryptocurrency industry is moving upward, but rally might be over earlier than anticipated

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Litecoin (LTC), the silver to Bitcoin's gold in the crypto world, is preparing for an eventful period in the next eight weeks. Pentoshi, a prominent crypto trader, recently shared an intriguing prediction about the cryptocurrency's potential trajectory.

"History doesn't repeat itself, but it often rhymes. I wouldn't be surprised to see something like this in the next 8-10 weeks," said Pentoshi. The sentiment accompanying this statement was supported by a graph hinting at a possible rise of Litecoin to $138, only to fall back to $92.

At the heart of Pentoshi's analysis is the forthcoming Litecoin halving, an event that has historically caused significant market activity. This halving event, a planned reduction in mining rewards by half, decreases the rate at which new coins are generated, thereby reducing the overall supply. This scarcity factor, in theory, could drive the price of LTC higher.

Despite the optimistic outlook for Litecoin's price in the short term, Pentoshi's prediction is tinged with a note of caution for investors. Even if the price of Litecoin manages to climb to the lofty $138 target, it would not be enough to cover the losses investors have suffered through the ongoing bear market.

Investors have had a challenging time with Litecoin, which has mirrored the overall crypto market's bearish trend. Despite some intermittent periods of recovery, LTC's overall trend has been downward, causing considerable losses for those who had invested at its peak.

Looking ahead, it is important to remember that while historical performance and events like halving can influence a cryptocurrency's value, they are not the sole determinants of its future price. Other factors, including market sentiment, overall crypto market trends and macroeconomic factors, can also play a significant role.