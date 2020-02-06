LISK Prints 28 Percent Gains, Might Spike to $0.158, Analyst Believes

Lisk has been showing a 28-percent rise for several hours and an analyst believes the coin’s price may go even higher soon

Lisk is the 41-ranked digital currency, according to the CoinMarketCap scale. The all-time high it achieved was $31.87 on January 9, 2018. Since then, the highest price it has seen was $14.31 on May 2, 2018.

At the time of writing LSK is trading at $1.42, printing a price growth of 28.23 percent.

Analyst @CryptoMichNL believes that there is a bullish scenario ahead of Lisk. The targets he expects the coin to head for are $0.145 (1530 Sats) and $0.158 (1670 Sats). He tweets: