Back

LISK Prints 28 Percent Gains, Might Spike to $0.158, Analyst Believes

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Lisk has been showing a 28-percent rise for several hours and an analyst believes the coin’s price may go even higher soon

LISK Prints 28 Percent Gains, Might Spike to $0.158, Analyst Believes

Lisk is the 41-ranked digital currency, according to the CoinMarketCap scale. The all-time high it achieved was $31.87 on January 9, 2018. Since then, the highest price it has seen was $14.31 on May 2, 2018.

At the time of writing LSK is trading at $1.42, printing a price growth of 28.23 percent.

Analyst @CryptoMichNL believes that there is a bullish scenario ahead of Lisk. The targets he expects the coin to head for are $0.145 (1530 Sats) and $0.158 (1670 Sats). He tweets:

“Target 3 reached for 76%
Might continue towards 1530-1670 satoshis, but this is looking good.
Will watch for potential positions to take on retests.”

 

#Coinmarketcap

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.