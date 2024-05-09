Advertisement
    Lisk L2 Solution Onboards Obligate to Accelerate Crypto Adoption: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Novel strategic alliance is focused on empowering businesses in emerging markets by offering more accessible capital solutions through blockchain technology
    Thu, 9/05/2024 - 15:54
    Contents
    Obligate decided to leverage Lisk L2's network due to its high efficiency, speed and scalability secured by Ethereum (ETH), as Lisk is a part of the Optimism Superchain ecosystem.

    Swiss-regulated Obligate deploys on Lisk L2

    Lisk, a high-performance L2 EVM solution and member of the Optimism Superchain, announces that Obligate, a Swiss-based on-chain capital markets platform renowned for its innovative blockchain-based financial services, will deploy an instance on its network.

    Within the framework of the newly launched collaboration, Lisk and Obligate will be working together to address challenges in emerging markets by enhancing access to decentralized financial services.

    Dominic Schwenter, CPO of Lisk, stressed the importance of Obligate's deployment to his blockchain in addressing the bottlenecks of RWA tokenization on EVM:

    Lisk has consistently led the way in making blockchain technology accessible, focusing specifically on solving real-world problems in emerging markets. Integrating Obligate's platform with Lisk not only promotes financial inclusion but also pioneers advanced solutions for real-world assets (RWA) and off-chain assets (OCA). This deployment is a crucial step towards our goal of introducing the next billion people to the Web3 ecosystem.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Lisk blockchain evolved into Ethereum's L2 in late 2023.

    Its migration toward the Optimism ecosystem was facilitated in collaboration with Gelato Network platform.

    Lisk, Obligate will introduce novel solutions for RWA segment

    Benedikt Schuppli, cofounder of Obligate, expects the new collaboration to bring fresh milestones for both partners and real-world adoption of Web3 as a whole:

    Lisk L2's design to support real-world applications and assets aligns perfectly with Obligate’s mission to offer secure and regulated blockchain solutions. Our partnership will provide robust, efficient, and transparent financial options to the regions most in need, and we are eager to witness the positive impacts of our joint efforts.

    By facilitating more straightforward and efficient capital access, Lisk L2 and Obligate will assist businesses in leveraging their physical assets for funding, thereby fostering economic growth and stability.

    This collaboration also capitalizes on Lisk L2's technological strengths, including enhanced scalability and user experience, which are essential for adopting blockchain solutions on markets with varying degrees of technological infrastructure.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
