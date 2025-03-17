Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Considers XRP's Leader Potential, BlackRock Resumes Bitcoin Buying, John Deaton Denounces XRP, Cardano's Validation by SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:38
    Check out what happened in the crypto world over the weekend with U.Today's news digest
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

    Legendary trader Bollinger on XRP: "Will it become new leader?"

    On March 14, legendary trader John Bollinger took to X platform to weigh in on the XRP token for the first time in several years. In his post, Bollinger pointed at the token's outstanding resilience during challenging times by using a metaphor from Greek mythology. "Of all the major crypto vehicles Ripple resisted the recent singing of the Siren's song best," wrote the trader. Concluding his post, Bollinger suggested that XRP might have the potential to become a new market leader. In the meantime, XRP has demonstrated remarkable strength amid a recent downturn on the market; over the past seven days, XRP recorded 7.78% growth, while BTC, the flagship crypto, grew by 1.55% over the same period. In addition, two factors can help fuel XRP's positive momentum - Franklin Templeton's recent XRP ETF filing and the Ripple v. SEC case being reportedly wrapped up.

    BlackRock resumes Bitcoin (BTC) buying with fresh $25 million check

    A wave of optimism swept through the crypto market on Friday, March 14, as the price of Bitcoin has managed to almost reach the $85,000 level. While this rally was unfolding, one of the biggest players in the crypto space, BlackRock, resumed acquiring Bitcoin through its IBIT Bitcoin ETF. According to data provided by Arkham Intelligence, BlackRock just received $25 million worth of BTC from Coinbase Prime; a fresh injection of relief following days and even weeks of withdrawals from IBIT and other Bitcoin ETFs. Despite concerns related to the ongoing "tariff war," Bitcoin's resilience in resisting testing $80,000 presents a brighter outlook, with experts believing that a shift in market sentiment can lead to rapid bullish action. At press time, BTC is trading at $83,195, up 0.38% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    Crypto lawyer John Deaton denounces XRP, Cardano's validation by SEC

    In his recent post on X platform, prominent crypto lawyer John Deaton has debunked a false claim circulating within the crypto space. According to the claim, the SEC has recently released a clarification on the potential roles of different cryptocurrencies within the U.S. government, including such popular assets as XRP, ADA and SOL. Deaton addressed his followers and the entire crypto community in general, stating that the regulatory agency did not issue any such categorization. "EVERYONE: The @SECGov did not release any such thing," he wrote. Deaton urged XRP holders to stay cautious and avoid believing misinformation. According to experts, malicious actors could use these false assertions to deceive users. At press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.33, down 2.32% over the past 24 hours, and ADA - $0.7183, down 1.47% over the same period, according to CoinMarketCap.

    #XRP #John Bollinger #BlackRock #Bitcoin #John Deaton #Cardano

