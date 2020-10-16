Leading Game Maker Atari Will Let Gamers Spend Atari Tokens While Playing

Top-tier video game producer Atari seeks to attract new users by integrating its native cryptocurrency into its new game console

Bloomberg has spread the word that while Sony and Microsoft giants are about to kick off their new game consoles, one of the world’s leading game makers, Atari, is preparing to launch its first new gaming computer and its native crypto token.

It intends to attract users from the crypto community by letting gamers spend Atari tokens while playing.

Atari VCS to hit the market this year

Atari VCS mini console was first announced a few years ago and now it is expected to come out in November. Gamers will be able to access over a hundred Atari arcade games, as well as classic and new ones on it.

The gaming computer will be connected to the Internet and players will be able to use Atari Tokens to pay for products and goods in the games.

Atari tokens to launch in late October

This token sale will start on October 29 on Bitcoin.com exchange. The company will distribute $1 mln in Atari tokens. As per the CEO Frederic Chesnais, the company intends to attract the attention of the crypto community by making this move. He said:

“We have a brand, we have a following -- we think we are going to get some attention in any case.”

By now, almost 12,000 users have preordered Atari’s new game console. The company launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Indiegogo platform and raised over $3 mln.

The shipping of Atari VCS in March was prevented by the heavy global lockdown driven by the Chinese pandemic, so now this move could be hit or miss for the game-producing giant, experts believe, since the new console is launching head-to-head with Xbox and PlayStation 5.

However, according to the Atari CEO, the company is going to use the new "crypto strategy" long term and does not chase extraordinary sales right away.