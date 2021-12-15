Klever Releases Hardware Wallet, Teases Own Blockchain Launch

A top-notch ecosystem of cryptocurrency services, Klever, expands its suite of products. Right now, crypto enthusiasts can join the pre-sale of its flagship hardware crypto wallet.

Introducing Klever’s hardware wallet, a new-gen self-custodial crypto storage

According to the official announcement shared by the Klever team, its pioneering hardware wallet can now be ordered in a presale. At the same time, the presale items are almost sold out.

Image by Klever

Klever Hardware Wallet is a feature-rich device for self-custodial storage of cryptocurrency keys. It is equipped with a USB Type-C connector that allows a one-click connection between the gadget and the Klever App on any mobile device. Also, the owners of Klever Hardware Wallet can connect their devices to their Klever App via Bluetooth.



To prioritize the security and confidentiality of all transactions, the UX/UI design of Klever Wallet allows it to utilize only authorized and connected applications. Additionally, the sending of transactions is confirmed by a special button on the device. Thus, malefactors have no chance to compromise security by stealing either hardware wallet or mobile device.



The privacy and security of all operations with Klever Wallet is ensured by a patented integrated circuit (IC) that is certified in accordance with the CC EAL5+ standard.



Klever Wallet works without batteries: it is charged through a USB Type-C connector in a lightning-fast manner.



In the presale stage, Klever Wallet is available for $129 per unit, excluding shipping.

Klever Chain to go live in 2022

Currently, the new device is available as "Klever Hardware Wallet," while its real name is still hidden and will be disclosed in Q1, 2022.

This notable release is one of the most crucial milestones in the technical progress of the Klever ecosystem. At the same time, in early 2022, Klever enthusiasts will be able to try a number of brand new opportunities.

Following the launch of Klever Wallet App, Klever Exchange, and Klever NFT marketplace for digital collectibles, its team is going to release its own blockchain platform, Klever Chain.

In Q4, 2021, this project is in the closed testnet phase with "early birds" and researchers experimenting with its functions and opportunities. The public mainnet release of Klever Chain will take place in early 2022.